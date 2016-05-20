(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Alison Frankel and Jessica Dye
May 20 American Medical Systems, a major
defendant in litigation over controversial vaginal mesh
devices, is accusing "a pyramid of businessmen, doctors and
lawyers" of luring women into unwarranted surgeries to remove
the implants and inflate their damages claims.
The company, a unit of Ireland-based Endo International
, has set aside $1.9 billion to settle as many as 49,000
lawsuits alleging injury from the devices, but it asserts it
should not have to pay for unnecessary medical procedures.
Reuters previously reported that a new breed of financier is
profiting from surgery on patients involved in litigation
against mesh makers: These medical funders, often working
through specialized brokers, put up the money for operations in
anticipation of recouping their investment, plus a hefty return,
when the patients' lawsuits settle.
Now AMS says it has evidence that at least four women were
persuaded to undergo surgeries that their own doctors did not
recommend. Funding for their procedures was arranged by a
lending company working with the doctors who performed them.
Hundreds more women may have been similarly steered into
mesh removal procedures by a network of lenders, doctors and
attorneys "orchestrating the exploitation of unsophisticated
medical and legal consumers and seeking to perpetrate a fraud,"
AMS said in a May 12 filing in West Virginia federal court.
Members of this alleged network deny wrongdoing. They say
they helped injured women receive necessary medical care they
could not afford or could not obtain from nearby doctors. They
say AMS is trying to divert attention from its own liability for
flawed devices.
AMS is seeking court authorization to obtain more testimony
from members of the alleged network. A spokeswoman for Endo,
which has ceased selling the mesh devices, declined to comment.
CALLS FROM TELEMARKETERS
One example cited by AMS is Judy Buzzell, who was implanted
with a mesh device to treat urinary incontinence in 2009.
In 2014, according to Buzzell's testimony, she received
unsolicited phone calls from telemarketers who falsely said her
device had been recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration. The callers said they could find her a lawyer
and arrange travel to a surgeon who would remove the mesh at no
upfront cost.
AMS sought testimony from the doctor who implanted Buzzell's
device, who said that when Buzzell consulted him after the
telemarketers' phone calls, he found no mesh-related symptoms
and did not recommend removal.
Buzzell testified that she decided to proceed anyway because
she was experiencing pain and bleeding. Although she had health
insurance, the telemarketer and another go-between helped her
arrange a $21,000 advance from LawCash, a litigation funder, to
pay for surgery and travel from her home in Maine to a doctor in
Georgia.
According to her contract, which is part of the court
record, Buzzell owes 39 percent annual interest, payable if her
lawsuit settles. As of August, the total will be $46,500.
Based on AMS's $1.9 billion fund and the number of eligible
claims, the average amount available per plaintiff is
approximately $39,000, although actual payments are confidential
and vary based on individual facts.
"I'm screwed on it as far as paying it back, I know that,"
Buzzell testified. "But for me to get rid of my pain that I
wanted to get rid of, it was worth the trip down and back to get
it done."
Buzzell declined to comment for this story.
LawCash general counsel Lew Fidler said his company advanced
money only to patients who "were desperate for surgery, needed
surgery and complained about their circumstances."
According to court filings, Buzzell's surgery was arranged
by another company that acted as a matchmaker between patients
and doctors and received a commission from LawCash. Buzzell's
surgeon in Georgia, Michael Hulse, worked frequently with that
intermediary, Surgical Assistance. Hulse received about $10,000
for Buzzell's procedure.
Hulse did not respond to requests for comment. Blake Barber,
who runs Surgical Assistance, said he encouraged women who
contacted him for mesh removal surgery to first seek care from
local physicians and use their health insurance.
AMS contends the heart of the "illicit enterprise" was a
Florida-based marketing company that found potential mesh
plaintiffs and supplied client leads to Surgical Assistance. The
company, Law Firm Headquarters, bills itself as a "legal
marketing and support organization." As Reuters has reported,
AMS subpoenaed Law Firm Headquarters, and several related law
firms in March.
An attorney for Law Firm Headquarters, Abbe Lowell, said the
company was trying to help women harmed by AMS's products.
"(AMS's) tactics will only delay resolution of these cases,
to the further detriment of those who have been injured," Lowell
said.
(Reporting By Alison Frankel and Jessica Dye; Editing by Amy
Stevens and Lisa Girion)