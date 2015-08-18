(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By Alison Frankel and Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Aug 18 In July 2013, California
urogynecologist Andrew Cassidenti received an email from an
entrepreneur named Otto Fisher, who had a proposition. Fisher
was looking for surgeons to perform operations to remove pelvic
mesh implants from women.
Intrigued, Cassidenti responded. In a phone call, Fisher
said he needed doctors to operate at outpatient centers in
California and Las Vegas. Fisher said he could guarantee
Cassidenti $2,500 for every surgery the doctor performed,
"whether it took five minutes or two hours," or even if the
doctor did not remove any mesh, according to the surgeon's sworn
court statement recounting the conversation.
Cassidenti said the conversation made him suspicious. During
the call, Fisher referred to litigation that is pitting tens of
thousands of women against the makers of pelvic mesh.
The devices, mostly made of plastic and varying in size and
shape, have been surgically inserted into millions of women to
treat urinary incontinence and other disorders. They are the
target of about 100,000 suits in state and federal courts - the
biggest onslaught of personal injury litigation since the
asbestos battles of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
Fisher, the surgeon said, claimed that the federal judge
overseeing the cases "needs to see key phrases in the operative
report," like "defective mesh" and "mesh erosions." Cassidenti
asked if Fisher was trying to dictate what he should write about
his patients.
"No," Fisher told him. "But it's just a game, and we have to
play the game."
THE RISE OF A NEW INDUSTRY
Fisher denies making those statements. Cassidenti told
Reuters he stands by his affidavit.
Unbeknownst to Fisher at the time of the call, Cassidenti
was a consultant to device maker American Medical Systems. And
AMS, along with device giants Johnson & Johnson, Boston
Scientific and C.R. Bard, was one of the biggest defendants in
the mesh cases.
Cassidenti suspected he had stumbled onto a scheme to
recruit doctors willing to overstate women's injuries from
implants, thereby driving up awards in cases against mesh
makers. He alerted AMS, which persuaded a judge to give it the
power to subpoena documents and obtain testimony in an
investigation of Fisher and the surgical lending company he was
working with, MedStar Funding. The other major mesh makers
launched probes, too.
Previously undisclosed deposition transcripts from these
investigations and Reuters interviews with mesh patients have
provided rare details about a little-known business: investing
in surgeries for injured plaintiffs. It's a practice that has
become deeply entangled with medical device litigation.
Medical funders, often working through go-betweens like
Fisher or doctors' billing services, purchase medical bills at a
deep discount from physicians, hospitals and others who have
provided care to patients involved in personal injury
litigation. Some medical funders also provide "concierge care"
to these patients, fronting them travel and expense money at a
high rate of interest.
Patients who rely on medical funders tend to be poor. They
either lack private insurance or can't afford to pay cash
deductibles or out-of-network fees charged by their doctors.
SQUEEZING TRACI RIZZO
When a patient's lawsuit settles, the medical funder stakes
a claim to part of the settlement by placing a lien for the full
amount of the surgical bill. The funder's profit lies in the
difference between what it pays the medical provider to buy the
bill and what it is able to recover from the patient's
settlement.
These medical liens sometimes spiral to as much as 10 times
what private insurers or government programs like Medicaid would
pay for the same procedures. The standard insurance
reimbursement for mesh removal surgery, for instance, ranges
from about $2,000 to $7,000. Medical lenders have demanded as
much as $62,000 for surgery and related services from patients
whose care they funded.
Mesh patients such as Traci Rizzo, a 42-year-old mother of
three from Gulf Shores, Alabama, say they were not adequately
informed by their funders, lawyers or physicians that liens
could gut their payouts from defendants.
Rizzo said her lender, MedStar, paid her surgeon, John
Miklos, $17,000 for a mesh removal operation. A spokeswoman for
Miklos declined to comment. Rizzo's health insurer, Blue Cross
and Blue Shield of Alabama, told Reuters it customarily pays
doctors between $900 and $1,300 for the same surgery. MedStar
and its affiliates then sought to charge Rizzo more than $60,000
for their services, according to documents Rizzo showed Reuters.
"I don't begrudge anybody their share," said Rizzo. "But
when businesses are abusing already injured people, it is
greedy, it is wrong and it shouldn't be allowed."
MedStar owner Daniel Christensen did not respond to requests
for comment.
A HISTORIC WAVE OF LITIGATION
The medical funding industry is opaque and fragmented. It is
composed almost entirely of small firms that guard such
operational details as the identity of their investors, their
revenue and the number of medical bills they buy each year.
Most funders buy bills owed by uninsured or underinsured
patients with slip-and-fall, car accident and workers
compensation suits. But over the last several years, the
business has evolved to include funding surgeries for patients
involved in mass litigation over drugs and medical devices.
Reuters could find no independent organization that
tabulates the money spent on such lending. Faith Larson,
managing director at litigation financier Javlin Capital in
Omaha, Nebraska, estimated that lenders have invested as much as
$100 million in health care for mass torts plaintiffs. These
include patients suing over hip and knee replacements,
intrauterine birth control devices and the anti-psychotic drug
Risperdal.
The sheer size of the litigation over pelvic mesh has lent
momentum to the burgeoning business. Since 2008, women and their
sexual partners have filed an estimated 100,000 suits against
seven mesh manufacturers, alleging that dozens of devices were
poorly designed and made from materials not intended to be
implanted in the vaginal area.
Plaintiffs blame mesh implants for injuries ranging from
pain and bleeding during sex to organ damage and, in rare cases,
death. Women with mesh have won multimillion-dollar verdicts in
10 of the 13 suits that have gone to trial against manufacturers
since 2012.
The vast majority of mesh cases, however, will never reach a
jury. Defendants facing mass litigation almost always reach
global settlements, in which they resolve hundreds or thousands
of suits at a time.
The first major mesh manufacturer to agree to a multi-case
settlement, AMS, has put up about $1.6 billion to resolve claims
by about 45,000 mesh patients. More recently, Boston Scientific
agreed to pay $119 million to settle nearly 3,000 of the 26,000
mesh claims it faces. Based on those figures, the average mesh
settlement is about $40,000 per patient. Boston Scientific says
settlements vary, and averages shouldn't be extrapolated to all
cases.
Generally, plaintiffs lawyers and defendants in mass
settlements establish a matrix to compensate patients, based on
the extent and severity of their injuries. That system,
according to defendants in many mass cases, gives a financial
incentive to plaintiffs lawyers working on a contingency basis:
It's in their interest to claim that their clients' injuries are
severe enough to require corrective surgery.
THOUSANDS OF SURGERIES
Based on court records and interviews with funders, at least
several hundred women with claims against mesh makers appear to
have used medical lenders to fund surgery to remove their
implants. And at least "a couple hundred" of those surgeries
were funded by MedStar, the surgical lending company that spoke
with Orange County surgeon Cassidenti about joining its network.
That figure is contained in a 2014 deposition by MedStar
founder Christensen, who is also a lawyer for plaintiffs in
personal injury suits.
The total number of mesh-removal surgeries involving medical
funders could be much higher. In a different court filing,
Christensen said that as many as 3,750 of the 125,000 medical
bills MedStar purchased between 2008 and 2014 were related to
mesh surgery. At his deposition he declined to provide more
specific information.
The mesh makers' investigations of Christensen also showed
the range of "concierge" services, in addition to surgical
funding, that he provided to plaintiffs and eventually charged
as liens against their settlements.
A Christensen company called Pharmacom Injury Meds paid for
patients' drugs.
His litigation lending company, Beacon Legal Funding,
advanced cash to plaintiffs at high interest. Tracy Rizzo, for
instance, borrowed $1,200 in April 2014. Beacon's term sheet on
her loan said her debt would be $1,800 in a year and $2,650 in
two years, putting the compound interest rate at about 50
percent a year.
Yet another Christensen company, MedCare Managers, helped
shepherd patients through the surgical funding process, tracking
cases, filling out paperwork and collecting payments.
A PUBLIC SERVICE
Medical funders say they perform a valuable public service.
They say they facilitate surgery and other treatment for
patients who otherwise couldn't afford it. By guaranteeing
surgeons revenue, they say, they give patients access to good
doctors who don't want to wait years for bills to be paid from
settlement proceeds.
Lenders also say patients are fully informed that medical
liens charged against their settlements may exceed what insurers
would reimburse. They say their profits are a fair return for
the risk they take in advancing money against a settlement that
might never come.
"Where else is the patient going to go?" Otto Fisher, the
broker who connects lenders with physicians and medical centers,
told Reuters. "The only way to get surgery with top doctors is
medical funding."
Foes of the medical lending industry, including AMS and
other device makers, have said in court filings that they
believe funders may promote unnecessary surgery. They also claim
lenders may be taking advantage of desperate and unsophisticated
patients.
"The plaintiff is the only one who cares" about the size of
the lien, "and by the time she finds out, it's too late," said
Mark Fischer, a Kentucky lawyer who represents insurers. "It's
outrageous."
Some aspects of this funding fall under state lending laws,
but unlike banks or credit agencies, medical funders are not
licensed or subject to industry-wide rules.
REFERRED BY LAWYERS
Traci Rizzo said she had never heard of medical funding
until her lawyer suggested it.
Rizzo received three mesh implants in 2007 to treat urinary
incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse, a condition in which her
pelvic muscles could not hold her uterus in place. After the
devices were implanted, she said, she suffered chronic bladder
infections, pain in her lower back and hips, and pain during
sex.
In 2011, after seeing television ads targeting women with
pelvic mesh, she signed a retainer agreement with Lee Murphy, a
Texas-based law firm.
Rizzo said a lawyer at Lee Murphy told her the standard
treatment for her symptoms was surgery to remove the implants.
The lawyer said that a famous mesh removal surgeon, Miklos, had
an office near Rizzo's hometown of Atlanta. Rizzo asked if the
doctor would accept the private health insurance she received
through her husband's job as a yacht engine technician.
The lawyer, according to Rizzo, suggested a different way to
pay. Rizzo could work with a medical lending company. The lender
would pay all of the surgical bills and let her avoid the
deductible on her husband's insurance. It would even pay for
Rizzo and her daughter to travel to Atlanta and stay in a hotel
for a few days after the procedure.
According to Rizzo, the lawyer told her she had such a
strong claim that she would hardly notice when the funder took a
cut of her eventual settlement.
"It probably should have seemed suspicious, but it didn't,"
Rizzo said. "I felt like, 'I'm going to the best doctor ever,
and I'm not even going to dip into my settlement much because I
have such a good case.'"
James Lee of Lee Murphy declined to comment on Rizzo's case,
citing attorney client confidentiality. Speaking generally, he
said many women with mesh implants have no alternative but to
use third-party funding.
"None of the defective product manufacturers offer
assistance for removal or revision of their defective products
when it fails," he said in an email. "Even today, with multiple
verdicts finding these mesh products defective and the
manufacturers liable, not one of the mesh defendants have helped
any of the women absent a lawsuit and a settlement."
It isn't clear what direct benefit, if any, plaintiffs
lawyers get from referring clients to medical lenders. But
patients who undergo surgery can generate higher fees for their
lawyers, because they typically receive larger settlements than
plaintiffs who don't have devices removed or replaced.
A lawyer who represents patients with Boston Scientific mesh
devices said at a hearing in February that nearly half of the
plaintiffs who received implants to treat incontinence did not
have surgery to remove or repair the devices. But their suits
account for just 10 percent of the estimated value of the
litigation overall, the lawyer estimated.
Rizzo talked to the company her lawyer recommended - MedStar
affiliate MedCare Managers. She signed a contract giving her
surgeon permission to sell his bill to a medical lender. In
turn, the lender got the right to recover the entire cost of her
care from any settlement Rizzo would receive.
A VAGUE DISCLOSURE
The three-page contract comprises about 2,000 words of
legalese in small type. The only mention that Rizzo might have
to hand over an outsize chunk of her settlement is an indirect
one, a few paragraphs in:
"PATIENT acknowledges that fees paid to medical providers
vary depending upon the method of payment.... PATIENT further
acknowledges that medical providers typically receive more for
their services when paid by contractual arrangements, such as
this, than if they were paid by health insurance companies,
government programs such as Medicare or Medicaid, or by the
patient in cash."
In separate contracts, Rizzo granted additional recovery
rights to the MedStar affiliate Beacon Funding, which lent her
money for travel and meals, and to Pharmacom, which paid for her
medication. At the time, Rizzo said, she was not aware that all
of these companies were owned by MedCare Managers' owner
Christensen.
She found out in early 2015, when she received notice that
MedStar and its affiliates planned to bring liens totaling more
than $60,000 against her.
After pushing for details on the claims, Rizzo says, she
calculated that the funder and its affiliates had spent about
$21,000 for her surgery, drugs and related expenses.
Documents reviewed by Reuters show MedStar's lien of about
$60,000 was based on a bill Miklos submitted for Rizzo's surgery
- nearly $37,000 - and an additional bill of nearly $20,000 from
a company called Mayo Surgical LLC of Kennesaw, Georgia. It is
not clear how MedStar acquired the Mayo Surgical bill. Mayo
Surgical did not respond to requests for comment.
As Rizzo saw it, MedStar's lien would generate nearly
$40,000 in profit for the lender.
MedStar and its affiliates ultimately agreed to cut their
claim in Rizzo's case from more than $60,000 to about $32,500.
Rizzo, whose health problems have worsened since her mesh
revision surgery in 2013, said that is still too much.
"BUY LOW, SELL HIGH OR HIGHER"
The mesh makers' investigation of Fisher, MedStar and the
surgeons showed how their surgical lending network operated.
Fisher's role was to sign up doctors and surgical centers.
He received a finder's fee when those physicians sold a bill to
MedStar, according to his deposition.
A medical billing company called Physicians Surgical Group
supplied mesh removal patients to the doctors Fisher lined up.
PSG paid the physicians a flat fee of about $2,500 per surgery,
according to Fisher's deposition.
But the surgical bills PSG subsequently sold to MedStar were
for a much higher amount - $20,000 or more, according to a court
filing by mesh defendant Boston Scientific.
MedStar purchased those bills from PSG at a discount with
the intention of asserting the full amount as a lien against the
patient's eventual settlement.
"That's the game plan: Buy low, sell high or higher," Fisher
said during his deposition.
PSG, based in Boca Raton, Florida, did not respond requests
for comment. The company was indicted in December on charges
unrelated to medical funding. Federal prosecutors in Ohio
accused PSG of participating in a conspiracy to dupe private
insurers into paying for an experimental chiropractic treatment.
The company has pleaded not guilty.
A $500,000 SURGEON
The mesh business was lucrative for Fisher and other members
of the network. During his deposition, mesh manufacturers
asserted that Fisher earned about $100,000 in fees just in
MedStar-funded cases. Fisher didn't dispute that figure.
Meanwhile, Georgia-based gynecologist Michael Hulse, who
performed mesh removal surgeries funded by MedStar and two other
medical lenders, said in a deposition that mesh surgery garnered
him about $500,000.
Hulse said in an interview that while he no longer works
with Otto Fisher, he still works with other surgical funders as
well as traditional insurers to perform mesh removals. "The
funding allows patients who would never get help otherwise to
get help," he said.
In an interview, Fisher said the mesh makers never proved
their allegations that he encouraged unnecessary surgeries or
coached physicians.
"I never even knew the patients' names until after surgery,"
he said. Fisher also said he doubted that patients would subject
themselves to unnecessary surgeries or that physicians would
perform them.
Fisher said he is out of the mesh business. So is MedStar,
according to Christensen's 2014 deposition.
"Who's going to send me a case now?" Christensen said.
(Edited by Amy Stevens)