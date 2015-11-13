CHICAGO Nov 12 A U.S. hog slaughterhouse, where
workers were videoed beating animals, took action on Thursday to
meet demands from Hormel Foods Corp, its only customer,
that it tighten controls and give extra training to staff.
A video released on Wednesday by animal activist group
Compassion Over Killing showed workers at the Austin, Minnesota
plant, owned by Quality Pork Processors Inc (QPP), beating,
dragging and slitting the throats of live animals.
"We are extremely disappointed and concerned to see the
recently released undercover video detailing instances of
aggressive animal handling and employee insensitivity at one of
our supplier facilities," Spam-maker Hormel said in a statement
on Thursday.
It said it was bringing humane handling officers to the
plant to ensure compliance with its own animal welfare
standards. It has also told QPP to provide extra training,
enhance compliance oversight and increase third-party auditing.
"We will be in full compliance with Hormel's
recommendations," Nate Jansen, QPP's vice president of human
resources and quality services, told Reuters. He added that QPP
plans to strengthen its video monitoring system and improve
animal handling equipment.
The animal activist group gave an unedited version of the
video to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in October.
The agency said on Wednesday that if the video proved real, it
would investigate.
Jansen said a USDA investigation team stayed at the QPP
plant from Nov. 2-6, but had not yet released or confirmed any
investigation results.
The QPP slaughterhouse is one of five in a pilot project run
by the USDA that allows plants to run at increased speeds but
with reduced government oversight.
The plant processes 19,000 hogs a day, according to the
company's website. It exclusively supplies Hormel, one of the
nation's leading producers of processed meat and pork products.
In one scene of the video, pigs covered in feces or
pus-filled abscesses are sent down the plant's conveyor belt. At
one point, a knife is used to cut open abscesses on dead pigs.
Jansen, who has seen the unedited video, said it was the
cameraman who had cut open abscesses on the pigs, which is
against company food safety policy.
A review of the three-minute video conducted by the trade
association North American Meat Institute and animal expert
Temple Grandin said the pigs "appeared properly stunned and
insensible to pain, as required by federal law."
"No breathing, natural blinking or a righting reflex" that
would present consciousness was visible, the review, posted on
Hormel's website, added.
A representative for Compassion Over Killing was not
immediately available for comment. Its Executive Director, Erica
Meier, said on Wednesday that the video was filmed by a
contractor who took a job at the plant a few months ago.
(Reporting by Danny Na; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Ken
Wills)