By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 10 California Governor Jerry
Brown on Saturday signed a bill that sets the strictest
government standards in the United States for the use of
antibiotics in livestock production.
The move from California, known for its leadership on public
health and environmental issues, comes amid growing concern that
the overuse of such drugs is contributing to rising numbers of
life-threatening human infections from antibiotic-resistant
bacteria known as "superbugs."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
estimates that 2 million people in this country are infected
with drug resistant bacteria each year and that 23,000 die as a
direct result.
"This puts California at the forefront of U.S. efforts to
address the overuse of antibiotics in meat production," said
Avinash Kar, a senior attorney with the Natural Resources
Defense Council (NRDC).
Roughly 70 percent of antibiotics important for human
medicine are sold in the United States for use in meat and dairy
production, public health experts say.
Veterinary use of antibiotics is legal. However, as the
number of human infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria
increases, consumer advocates, public health experts and
investors have become more critical of the practice of routinely
feeding antibiotics to chickens, cattle and pigs.
California ranks third among U.S. states in terms of the
value of its meat, milk, eggs and other livestock products.
Some types of antibiotics can be purchased in the United
States without a prescription for animal care. Uses include
disease treatment, prevention of illness in healthy animals and
growth promotion.
The bill, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, will
restrict the regular use of antibiotics for disease prevention
and bans antibiotic use to fatten up animals.
It also aims to stop over-the-counter sale of antibiotics
for livestock use. Under the new rules, antibiotics would have
to be ordered by a licensed veterinarian.
Additionally, California's Department of Food and
Agriculture (CDFA) will be required to monitor antibiotic sales
and use. CDFA will gain authority to collect information on
antibiotic use in livestock production and to develop best
practices.
The move comes as large restaurants and retailers are
beginning to follow pioneers such as Whole Foods Market
and Chipotle Mexican Grill in adopting strict antibiotic
policies.
Notably, McDonald's USA in March said it would stop
buying chicken raised with antibiotics vital to fighting human
infections within two years.
NRDC and a coalition of public health, business, farm,
environmental and consumer groups supported the measure, which
lacked strong public opposition.
(Editing by W Simon)