CHICAGO Oct 20 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures on Thursday pared some of Wednesday's losses, helped by short-covering and anticipation for steady-to-better cash prices by week's end, said traders.

* Investors adjusted positions before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle-On-Feed report on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT).

* At 09:06 a.m. CDT (1406 GMT) October was 1.550 cents per pound higher at 97.575 cents, and December was 1.375 cents higher at 98.500 cents.

* Investors got a glimpse of this week's potential overall cash returns after slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle at the Fed Cattle Exchange on Wednesday brought $97.75 to $100 per cwt.

* Afterwards, packers in Texas and Kansas bid $98 per cwt for cash cattle priced at $101 to $102, said feedlot sources. A week ago, cattle in the U.S. Plains fetched mostly $97 to $98.

* Market bulls look for packers to pay at least steady money for supplies based on their substantial profits and fewer animals for sale than last week.

* Those long the futures market were undeterred by Wednesday's abrupt beef cutout price retreat, although at 222 loads it was the best sales volume in nearly a month.

* On Thursday, the U.S. government's export sales report for the week ended Oct. 13 showed U.S. beef sales at 16,000 tonnes, mainly to South Korea, compared to the prior week's sale at 12,600 tonnes.

FEEDER CATTLE - October was 1.050 cents per pound higher at 120.075 cents, on live cattle future's rebound.

LEAN HOGS - December was up 0.200 cent per pound to 41.375 cents, and February was up 0.275 cent to 48.425 cents.

* CME lean hog futures benefited from their discounts to the exchange's hog index for Oct. 18 at 52.57 cents, but was limited by Wednesday's weaker cash and wholesale pork prices, said traders.

* Packers balked at raising cash hog bids as East Coast plants idled by Hurricane Matthew get up to speed, taking delivery of animals that had backed up on farms due to storm, an analyst said.

* He said extra pork tonnage as a result of the additional hogs on the East Coast, along with the seasonal bump in animal weights, pressured wholesale pork values.

* Thursday's USDA export report showed U.S. pork sales at 19,400 tonnes, mainly to South Korea, compared to 18,000 in the previous week. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)