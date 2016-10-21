CHICAGO Oct 21 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle future's surged on Friday, fueled by more buying after contracts settled up the 3-cents per pound price limit on Thursday led anticipation for better cash prices by Friday afternoon, said traders.

* At 09:52 a.m. CDT (1452 GMT) October was 2.550 cents per pound higher at 101.575 cents. CME's live cattle trading limit is expanded to 4.5-cents after their limit-down settlement on Thursday.

* On Thursday a small number of slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle in Nebraska brought $97 to $99 cents per cwt, steady to up $1 compared to a week ago, said feedlot sources. They said other cash bids there and elsewhere in the U.S. Plains were at $98 versus $100 to $102 asking prices.

* Investors expect at least steady cash prices based on future's recent rally, less animals for sale than last week and extremely profitable packer margins.

* They foresee increased beef demand as grocers stock up on product to feature after October Pork Month and as an alternative to ham and turkey during the U.S. winter holidays.

* Investors adjusted positions before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle-On-Feed report on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT).

* Simultaneously, USDA will issue the monthly cold storage report that will include September total beef and pork inventories.

* A few analysts, on average, projected last month's total beef stocks at 494.4 million pounds and 628.8 million for pork.

FEEDER CATTLE - October, which will expire on Oct. 27, was up 0.825 cent per pound to 122.575 cents. Most-actively traded November was 1.700 cents higher at 120.550 cents.

* Follow-through buying and CME live cattle market advances drove up feeder cattle futures.

LEAN HOGS - December was up 1.100 cents per pound to 42.200 cents, and February was up 0.800 cent to 48.825 cents.

* CME lean hogs drew strength from short-covering and futures' discounts to the exchange's hog index for Oct. 19 at 52.66 cents, said traders.

* They said futures made headway despite Thursday's weaker cash and wholesale pork prices.

* Hogs that backed up on farms in the Carolinas, after plants there were closed due to Hurricane Matthew, are coming to market and contributing to already plentiful seasonal supplies, an analyst said.

* Dealers and analysts said this Saturday's hog slaughter may approach last Saturday's USDA estimated kill of 309,000 head. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)