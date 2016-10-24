EU mergers and takeovers (May 23)
CHICAGO Oct 24 Chicago Mercantile Exchange nearby live cattle futures <0#LC:> jumped more than 2 percent on Monday, spurred by Friday's bullish U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly Cattle-On-Feed report, said traders.
* Friday's data showed 2.0 percent fewer cattle were placed into feedlots last month than a year ago, which resulted in a record low for that month.
* Investors took into account last week's mostly $99 to $100 per cwt prices for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle that a week earlier brought $97 to $98.
* Future's recent rally, healthy packer margins and anticipation for a potential turnaround in wholesale beef demand emboldened feedyards to hold out for more money, said traders.
* Futures gained further traction after breaking through key technical resistance levels, offsetting last Friday's separate bearish USDA cold storage report,
* Friday's government storage data put total September U.S. beef stocks at 520.72 million pounds, the most ever for the month of September.
* At 09:21 a.m. CDT (1421 GMT) October live cattle was 2.375 cents per pound higher at 103.525 cents, after breaking through the 40-day moving average of 102.57 cents.
FEEDER CATTLE - October, which is set to expire on Thursday, was up 0.525 cent per pound to 122.400 cents. Most-actively traded November was 2.975 cents higher at 122.675 cents.
* Technical buying and additional live cattle market advances sent CME feeder cattle futures higher.
LEAN HOGS - December was up 1.750 cents per pound to 43.600 cents, and February was 1.375 cents higher at 50.100 cents.
* Both contracts surpassed their respective 20-day moving averages of 43.24 and 49.70 cents.
* CME lean hog gains on Friday carried over into Monday, with help active buying in the neighboring live cattle markets and Friday's higher wholesale pork values, said traders.
* Still, some investors were skeptical of future's new-found support given abundant supplies that could continue to weigh on cash prices and possibly strain U.S. slaughter capacity during the winter holidays.
* Last week's 2.514 million head USDA estimated hog slaughter was a new all-time high, mostly due to East Coast plants that made up downtime after being closed due to Hurricane Matthew, an analyst said.
* Last Friday's USDA cold storage report showed pork inventories in September totaled 642.044 million pounds that topped analysts' average projection of 628.8 million pounds. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)
