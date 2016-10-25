CHICAGO Oct 25 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures gained modestly on Tuesday in choppy action, helped by follow-through buying and Monday's firmer wholesale beef prices

* They said profit-taking and uneasiness ahead of cash prices later in the week at times weakened nearby trading months.

* At 09:20 a.m. CDT (1420 GMT) October live cattle was up 0.075 cent per pound to 103.200 cents, and December was up 0.075 cent to 104.325 cents.

* Grocers may be preparing to feature beef in November as an option to ham and turkey over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, an analyst said.

* However he said more than one day is needed to confirm that wholesale beef values have carved out a near-term bottom.

* Extremely profitable packer margins may again encourage feedlots to hold out for more money for their animals, said traders and analysts.

* They will look to Wednesday morning's Fed Cattle Exchange (FCE) auction for potential cash price direction. The FCE listed 12,000 head for sale, which was down from 14,000 last week but still respectable, a trader said.

* In the four-state U.S. Plains region more than 1,000 head of cattle are available for sale on showlists than last week.

* A week ago, most slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle in the Plains traded at $99 to $100 per cwt, up from $97 to $98 in the previous week.

FEEDER CATTLE - October, which is set to expire on Thursday, was down 0.250 cent per pound to 122.125 cents. Most-actively traded November was up 0.200 cent to 122.725 cents, and January up 0.075 cent to 118.150 cents.

* CME October futures was pressured by its premium to CME's feeder cattle index for Oct. 21 at 119.48 cents.

* Higher cash feeder cattle prices and periodic live cattle futures firmness lifted remaining feeder cattle contracts.

LEAN HOGS - December was up 0.975 cent per pound to 44.175 cents, and February was 0.825 cent higher at 50.525 cents.

* CME lean hogs were supported by Monday's firm cash and wholesale pork values, said traders.

* Processors might be anticipating a gap in marketings after farmers initially rushed animals to packers ahead of schedule as prices for them declined, a trader said.

* He added that retailers are finalizing pork purchases as October Pork Month winds down. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)