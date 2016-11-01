CHICAGO Nov 1 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures pared some of Monday's losses, supported by short-covering and improved wholesale beef demand, said traders.

* At 08:44 a.m. CDT (1444 GMT) December was up 0.275 cent per pound to 103.600 cents, and February was 0.300 cent higher at 104.425 cents.

* Monday afternoon's choice wholesale beef price rose $1.65 per cwt from Friday to $184.76. Select cuts surged $2.85 to 173.01, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* Retailers are stocking up on beef at lower prices to feature following the end of October Pork and to supplement with ham and turkey for the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays, an analyst said.

* Investors are waiting for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle to change hands by Friday against the backdrop of strong beef demand, highly-profitable packer profits and around 12,000 less cattle for sale than last week.

* Market participants will also monitor Wednesday morning's cash cattle transactions at the Fed Cattle Exchange that have listed more than 12,600 animals for sale this week.

FEEDER CATTLE - November was 1.150 cents per pound higher at 123.000 cents, aided by $3 to $6 per cwt higher cash feeder cattle prices and modest live cattle futures advances.

LEAN HOGS - December was down 0.125 cent per pound to 47.825 cents, and February was up 0.025 cent to 54.650 cents.

* CME lean hogs were pressured by profit-taking, but at times supported by Monday's firmer cash and wholesale pork prices, said traders.

* USDA reported Monday afternoon's average cash hog price in Iowa/Minnesota at $45.25 per cwt, up 15 cents from Friday.

* The afternoon wholesale pork price on Monday climbed $1.13 per cwt from Friday to $74.02, led mostly by the almost $3 hike in ham prices, the USDA said.

* Packers are topping off inventories heading into the weekend, while ham will garner more attention from retailers heading into the winter holidays, traders and analysts said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)