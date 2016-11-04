CHICAGO Nov 4 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures selling on Thursday spilled over into Friday after investors digested this week's disappointing cash prices, said traders.

* At 09:11 a.m. CDT (1411 GMT) December was down 1.000 cents per pound to 103.075 cents, and February was 0.700 cent lower at 104.575 cents.

* This week packers in the U.S. Plains paid $102 to $105 per cwt for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle that a week earlier fetched $104 to $105, said analysts and feedlot sources.

* Investors had anticipated better cash returns based improved wholesale beef demand, fewer cattle for sale than last week and up to $106 per cwt sales at Wednesday's Fed Cattle Exchange.

* This week's cash results, and Thursday's mixed wholesale beef values, suggests prices for both sectors may be about to top out in the near term, said traders and analysts.

* On the surface, lighter week-over-week cattle weights might be considered supportive for the product side because it means less meat flowing into the retail channel, an analyst said.

* He pointed out, however, that the weight decline was mainly due to more heifers, which tend to weigh less than steers, entering the slaughter mix.

FEEDER CATTLE - November was down 0.575 cent per pound to 125.275 cents, on follow-through selling and more live cattle market losses.

LEAN HOGS - December was 1.200 cents per pound lower at 45.800 cents, and February was 0.700 cent lower at 52.800 cents.

* CME lean hogs felt pressure from residual selling as ample supplies exert pressure on cash prices, said traders.

* USDA reported Thursday afternoon's average cash hog price in Iowa/Minnesota at $44.28 per cwt, 53 cents lower than on Wednesday.

* From Monday to Thursday, packers processed 1.782 million hogs, 47,000 more than the same period a year ago, according to U.S. government estimates.

* Midwest hog merchants forecast this Saturday's hog slaughter over 300,000 head. USDA estimated last Saturday's kill at 283,000 head.

* Market bulls were encouraged by respectable wholesale pork demand post October Pork Month, aided at times by ham business for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

* Thursday afternoon's wholesale pork price rose 83 cents per cwt from Wednesday to $73.41, led by $2.68 higher ham prices, the USDA said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)