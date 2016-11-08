CHICAGO Nov 8 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures on Tuesday were weakened by expectations for
steady-to-lower cash prices by Friday, said traders.
* They said sporadic short-covering and bargain buying
provided downside market support.
* At 09:29 a.m. CDT (1527 GMT) December was down
0.075 cent per pound to 101.575 cents, and February was
0.225 cent lower at 102.575 cents.
* Investors anxiously await the sale of slaughter-ready, or
cash, cattle that last week in the U.S. Plains brought $102 to
$105 per cwt - steady to $3 lower than a week earlier.
* Future's recent losing skid, about 14,000 more cattle for
sale than a week ago and seasonally lackluster wholesale beef
demand could pressure cash prices, said analysts and traders.
* The strategy by packers to maintain brisk slaughter rates,
while taking advantage of their highly-profitable margins, has
pumped more beef into the retail sector, a trader said.
* Monday afternoon's choice wholesale beef price slumped
$1.43 per cwt from Friday to $187.27. Select cuts dropped 71
cents to $172.32, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
* Wednesday morning's Fed Cattle Exchange auction may offer
cash price direction. This week's auction has close to 13,000
animals for sale.
* A few cattle and hog packing plants will be closed on
Friday in observance of the U.S. Veteran's Day holiday.
* On Veteran's Day a year ago, packers processed 103,000
cattle and 403,000 hogs, according to USDA estimates.
FEEDER CATTLE - November was down 0.375 cent per
pound to 123.700 cents, and January was up 0.300 cent to
116.550 cents.
* CME feeder cattle felt pressure from generally weak live
cattle contracts, but were supported by their discounts to the
exchange's feeder cattle index for Nov. 4 at 126.46 cents.
LEAN HOGS - December was up 0.075 cent per pound to
47.175 cents, and February was 0.400 cent higher at
54.375 cents.
* Monday's pork cutout price bump, and only modest cash
price declines despite robust hog production, underpinned CME
lean hogs, said traders.
* USDA reported Monday afternoon's average cash hog price in
Iowa/Minnesota at $43.81 per cwt, down 7 cents from Friday.
* The afternoon wholesale pork price on Monday rose 96 cents
per cwt from Friday to $74.30, the USDA said.
* Packers on Monday processed 443,000 hogs, 12,000 more than
a year ago, according to U.S. government estimates.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)