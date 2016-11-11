CHICAGO Nov 11 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose for a fourth day in a row on Friday, aided by expected cash prices later in the afternoon, said traders.

* They said periodic profit-taking ahead of the weekend capped market advances.

* A small number of cattle and hog processing plants will be closed for Friday's U.S. Veterans Day holiday.

* At 09:37 a.m. CST (1537 GMT) December was up 0.600 cent per pound to 105.100 cents, and February was up 0.250 cent to 105.750 cents.

* Packer bids for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle in the U.S. Plains were $101 to $102 per cwt versus up to $108 asking prices, said feedlot sources. Last week, U.S. Plains cattle moved at $102 to $105.

* Investors are anticipating a $104 to $105 per cwt cash trade based on still healthy packer profits, Wednesday's $103 to $104.25 per cwt Fed Cattle Exchange sales and potential pre-winter holiday beef demand rebound.

* Friday is the last of five days in which funds in CME's livestock markets that track the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI) periodically sell, or "roll," December long positions mainly into February.

FEEDER CATTLE - November, which will expire on Nov. 17, was up 0.475 cent per pound to 125.675 cents. Most actively-traded January was up 0.575 cent to 120.900 cents.

* CME feeder cattle futures drew strength from live cattle market advances.

LEAN HOGS - December was up 0.725 cent per pound to 48.100 cents, and February was 0.500 cent higher at 55.075 cents.

* Follow-through buying and Thursday's firmer cash and wholesale pork values boosted CME lean hogs, said traders.

* Investors were encouraged by the cash and wholesale price upswing in the face of abundant seasonal supplies.

* "You may have had some strong retail ham buying going into the winter holidays, an analyst said.

* He added that decent U.S. pork exports, and consumers grilling due to unseasonably warm weather in parts of the country, contributed to surprisingly good wholesale pork values.

* From Monday to Thursday, packers processed 1.771 million hogs, 76,000 more than a year ago during the same period, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates.

* Analysts and Midwest hog merchants forecast Saturday's slaughter at roughly 270,000 head, down from USDA's estimated 314,000-head kill last week. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)