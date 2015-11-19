Des Moines, Iowa Thu, Nov 19, 2015 USDA Market News EASTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT AFTERNOON HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Thursday, November 19, 2015 (As of 1:30 PM) CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS Estimated Actual Actual Actual Today Today Week Ago Year Ago Producer Sold Negotiated 6,928 5,070 4,733 4,354 Other Market Formula 8,865 6,360 4,319 18,831 Swine or Pork Market Formula 46,295 26,966 27,435 26,739 Other Purchase Arrangement 12,432 5,672 5,795 15,151 Packer Sold (all purchase types) 1,018 363 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 3,775 Compared to Prior Day's closing weighted average (LM_HG207), No Comparison Base Price Rng $48.51 - $50.50, Wtd Avg $49.17, 5 Day Rolling Avg $49.78 Base Price is the price from which no discounts are subtracted and no premiums are added. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis LOIN AREA/DEPTH (INCHES) BF 4.0/ 1.4 5.0/ 1.7 6.0/ 2.0 7.0/ 2.3 8.0/ 2.7 0.4 51.81 53.50 52.83 55.00 53.85 55.99 52.50 56.50 52.50 56.50 0.5 51.50 52.99 52.00 53.99 53.00 54.99 52.50 55.99 52.50 56.49 0.6 50.84 52.00 51.50 52.99 52.88 53.99 53.00 54.99 52.50 55.99 0.7 49.87 50.99 50.00 51.99 51.50 53.49 51.50 54.00 52.50 55.49 0.8 48.90 50.24 49.92 50.99 50.00 51.99 50.00 53.49 51.50 54.99 0.9 47.00 49.50 48.95 50.24 49.00 51.00 50.00 52.49 50.00 54.00 1.0 46.96 47.50 47.00 49.50 47.00 50.50 49.00 51.50 50.00 53.00 1.1 44.49 45.74 45.00 47.50 47.00 50.00 47.00 51.00 49.00 52.00 1.2 42.50 44.49 43.00 45.50 45.00 49.50 45.00 50.50 47.00 51.50 1.4 37.00 38.49 39.00 44.49 40.00 45.50 41.04 49.50 42.40 50.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS 145# -32.00 -4.85 175# -4.00 1.00 205# -3.88 3.00 155# -30.00 0.00 185# -1.00 1.50 215# -3.88 3.00 165# -15.00 0.00 195# -0.97 3.00 225# -3.88 1.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED 5-Day Rolling Average Market Hog: 199.20 lb carcass, 0.71 inch back-fat, 7.08 square inch loin/2.36 inch loin depth, FFLI: 52.02% Price Range $51.50 - $54.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 25,270 Base Price Range $48.50 - $72.47, Weighted Average $54.05 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-320 lbs): 1,122 Compared to Prior Day's closing weighted average (LM_HG207), 1.01 higher Price Rng $38.73 - $40.25, Wtd Avg $39.52, 5 Day Rolling Avg $39.95 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN Alabama 161 Illinois 7,048 Indiana 15,422 Kentucky 2,931 Maryland 340 Michigan 3,663 North Carolina 814 New York 350 Ohio 10,207 Pennsylvania 1,880 South Carolina 340 Tennessee 1,304 Wisconsin 8057 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)