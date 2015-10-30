(Prices shown reflect settlements at 1:03 p.m. CDT)
* Feeder cattle finish lower
* Hog contracts close mixed
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Oct 30 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle ended lower on Friday, the last trading session of the
month, with pressure from uneasiness about remaining prices for
remaining market-ready, or cash, cattle by late Friday evening,
traders said.
Spot October, which expired at noon CDT (1700 GMT),
settled 0.875 cents per cwt lower at 139.250 cents, and December
1.075 cents lower at 141.725.
Feedlots are holding out for $140 per cwt for unsold cattle
after packers earlier this week paid $138. Last week, cattle in
the U.S. Plains moved at $134.50 to $138.
Processors are pushing back against paying higher prices in
an attempt to recover lost margins while supporting wholesale
beef prices.
The average beef packer margin for Friday was negative $4.85
per head, compared to a negative $9.70 on Thursday and a
positive $14.80 a week ago, as calculated by HedgersEdge.com.
Friday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was down 89
cents per cwt from Thursday to $220.04. Select cuts rose 52
cents to $212.07, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
CME spot-November closed 1.025 cents per lb lower at
190.900 cents, pressured by live cattle futures selling.
HOGS CLOSE UNEVEN
CME lean hogs were pressured by eroding cash and wholesale
pork values, but back months drew support from short-covering
and bargain hunting, traders said.
Spot December closed 0.675 cent per lb lower at
59.200 cents, and February down 0.250 cent to 62.750.
April ended up 0.300 cent to 67.425 cents and May
at 72.600 cents, up 0.475.
Cash hog prices in the Iowa/Minnesota hog market on Friday
afternoon slumped $2.10 per cwt from Thursday to $64.67, the
USDA said.
Separate government data showed the afternoon's wholesale
pork price, cutout, had dropped $2.64 per cwt from Thursday to
$78.14, led by costs for pork bellies that tumbled $12.49.
Packer inventories are full into the middle of next week,
and falling cutout prices come as October Pork Month draws near,
a trader said.
Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA has concluded its
$1.45 billion acquisition of Cargill Inc's pork
assets.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by James Dalgleish)