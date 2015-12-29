(Prices reflect settlements at 1:03 p.m. CST)
* Feeder cattle finish lower
* Hog market end steady-weak
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Dec 29 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures sagged for a second straight session on
Tuesday, after participants took profits in the year's final
week of trading, traders said.
Spot December and February each closed 0.650
cent per lb lower, at 130.200 and 135.500 cents respectively.
Traders adjusted positions while awaiting the sale of
market-ready, or cash, cattle as early as Wednesday.
Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains sold for $122 to
$124 per cwt.
Recent wholesale beef price advances, and the first full
week of production after the Christmas and New Year's holidays,
are supportive cash price influences.
Bearish cash price factors include negative packer margins
and potential grocer pushback against rising beef wholesale beef
costs.
Tuesday morning's wholesale choice beef price jumped $4.70
per cwt from Monday to $205.79. Select cuts climbed $3.18 to
$196.39, based on U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
Traders are monitoring cleanup in the Texas/Oklahoma
panhandle after a recent winter storm disrupted cattle
production there.
On Tuesday, packers processed 108,000 head of cattle, 8,000
less than last week prior to the Christmas holiday, based on
USDA estimates.
CME live cattle futures selling pressured the exchange's
feeder cattle contracts. January feeders ended down
0.175 cent at 162.475.
HOG FUTURES STEADY-LOWER
In a trading strategy known as bull spreading, investors
bought the CME lean hog February contract and simultaneously
sold deferred months.
"People spread into February, partly because it is the
cheapest thing (contract) on the board," a trader said.
Spot February settled up 0.025 cent per lb at 59.150
cents, April fell 0.175 cent to 65.875 cents, and May
slipped 0.425 cent to 73.975.
The morning's wholesale pork uptick supported futures, but
lower cash prices limited market gains, traders and analysts
said.
Cash hogs in the Iowa/Minnesota market on Tuesday morning
were at $48.90 per cwt, down 42 cents from Monday, USDA said.
The morning's wholesale pork price gained 26 cents per cwt
to $70.76 from Monday, the USDA said.
Processors have enough inventory for this week, while
grocers bought pork sparingly due to the holiday-shortened work
week and wintry weather that reduced available supplies.
Packers on Tuesday processed an USDA-estimated 430,000 hogs,
10,000 fewer than last week. The government revised Monday's
kill down to 419,000 from 440,000 head.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Richard Chang)