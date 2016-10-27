* Live cattle finishes higher
* Feeder cattle closes mixed
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Oct 27 Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean
hog futures pared the prior day's losses on Thursday, led by
technical buying in the face of ample packer inventories and a
temporary shutdown at an East Coast packing plant, traders said.
December lean hogs finished 1.175 cent per pound
higher at 45.375 cents. February ended 1.200 cents
higher at 52.325 cents, and earlier spiked above the 40-day
moving average of 52.54 cents.
Smithfield Foods Inc closed its Tar Heel, North
Carolina, hog processing plant on Thursday and Friday due to
"operational issues" resulting from Hurricane Matthew, a company
spokeswoman said.
The plant had resumed full operations last week after being
idled earlier this month by the storm.
Typically, production disruptions at major meat packing
plants delay delivery of animals to the affected facility,
resulting in a surplus of livestock on farms.
"This makes this rally in the hogs even more suspect ... we
are going to be backing hogs up again," said independent CME
livestock futures trader Dan Norcini.
The seasonal bump in overall hog numbers, which pressured
prices for slaughter-ready, or, cash hogs, afforded most
processors the luxury of effortlessly filling inventories in
advance of Saturday's slaughter.
Midwest hog merchants expect packers to process roughly
290,000 head on Saturday. Last Saturday's hog slaughter totaled
317,000 head, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture
estimates.
HIGHER CATTLE MARKET CLOSE
CME live cattle gained for a second straight day,
mostly driven by anticipation of higher cash prices by Friday,
said traders.
October live cattle, which will expire on Monday,
closed 1.075 cents per pound higher at 104.125 cents. Most
actively traded December ended 0.750 cent higher at
105.150.
Cash cattle bids in Texas and Kansas were $102 to $103 per
cwt versus up to $106 asking prices, said analysts and feedlot
sources. Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains fetched $99
to $100.
Current futures prices, extremely profitable packer margins
and Wednesday's strong cash returns at the Fed Cattle Exchange
are supportive cash price influences, a trader said.
CME feeder cattle closed mixed, pressured by profit-taking
but supported by firmer live cattle futures.
October feeders, which expired at noon CDT (1700
GMT), settled at 121.925 cents, down 0.050 cent per pound.
Most actively traded November finished down 0.050
cent to 123.875 cents, and January up 0.175 cent to
118.525 cents.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)