By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Oct 31 Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean
hog futures on Monday settled higher for a third
consecutive session, with strength from buy stops and firmer
wholesale pork values on the final trading day for the month,
traders said.
Most actively traded December lean hogs closed 1.150
cents per pound higher at 47.950 cents.
Monday morning's wholesale pork price, or cutout, rose $1.08
per cwt to $73.97 from Friday, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said.
"The cutout held and processors are satisfied with their
margins. If product goes down after October Pork Month, it'll
take cash prices down with them," a Midwest hog merchant said.
Monday morning's cash hog prices in the U.S. Midwest were
mostly steady, said regional hog merchants.
Packers on Monday processed 460,000 hogs, 17,000 more than a
week ago, according to USDA estimates.
Traders said Monday's hog slaughter suggests Smithfield
Foods' Tar Heel, North Carolina plant resumed full
production after it had closed late last week due to
"operational issues" as a result of Hurricane Matthew.
Traders and Midwest hog merchants said USDA's Monday kill
may have also included a Sunday slaughter by a Midwest plant
that was idled by equipment repairs last Friday and Saturday.
WEAKER LIVE CATTLE SETTLEMENT
CME live cattle futures were weakened by sell stops and
profit-taking, said traders.
Investors sold October futures and simultaneously bought
deferred contracts in a trading strategy known as bear
spreading.
October live cattle, which expired at noon CDT (1700
GMT), closed 1.100 cents per pound lower at 103.100 cents. Most
actively traded December ended 1.025 cents lower at
103.325 cents.
Market participants await this week's sale of
slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle that last week fetched $104 to
$105 per cwt, as much as $5 higher than the week before.
The potential that supermarkets will soon began featuring
beef after Pork Month, and as an alternative to ham and turkey
over the winter holidays, could bode well for cash returns.
Investors are further encouraged by the long stretch of
extremely profitable packer margins.
Monday morning's choice wholesale beef price climbed $1.22
per cwt from Friday to $184.33. Select cuts surged $3.02 to
$173.18, the USDA said.
CME feeder cattle closed mixed, pressured by live cattle
market weakness but supported by higher cash feeder cattle
prices.
November feeders finished up 0.300 cent per pound to
121.850 cents, January unchanged at 116.000 cents and
March closed 0.875 cent lower at 112.275 cents.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by James Dalgleish)