FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle jump; initial cash prices fuel rebound
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Bajaj Auto first-quarter profit falls about 6 percent
Earnings
Bajaj Auto first-quarter profit falls about 6 percent
AIDS fight: Death rates decline, treatment rates rise
Health
AIDS fight: Death rates decline, treatment rates rise
One in eight people who voted for Trump want to change their vote
U.S.
One in eight people who voted for Trump want to change their vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 19, 2017 / 7:26 PM / 18 hours ago

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle jump; initial cash prices fuel rebound

3 Min Read

    * Feeder cattle ends up sharply
    * Hog contracts finish higher

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures gained sharply on Wednesday, fueled by
short-covering in response to higher-than-expected preliminary
cash prices, said traders.
    They said fund buying contributed to market advances.
    August         ended 2.200 cents per pound higher at 117.275
cents and above the 20-day moving average of 115.838 cents.
October         closed 2.000 cents higher at 118.875 cents.
    Wednesday morning's Fed Cattle Exchange (FCE) yielded
market-ready, or cash, sales from $118 to $118.50 per cwt.
Animals there last week fetched $117.25 to $118.75 per cwt.
    FCE's generally steady cash returns encouraged bullish
market investors despite seasonally lackluster wholesale beef
values and declining, but still profitable, packer profits.
                 
    Some worried that futures would react bearishly to Tuesday's
news of a reported case of atypical mad cow disease in Alabama,
which was not considered a threat to humans.            
    Investors had expected lower FCE cash prices following the
BSE news, but none of the cattle there sold below $118 per cwt
which could mean steady money for remaining cattle in the U.S.
Plains, said Domenic Varricchio, a broker with Schwieterman Inc.
    Packer bids for unsold cash cattle were $115 to $117 per cwt
against up to $122 asking prices, said feedlot sources.   
    Market participants await the U.S. Department of Agriculture
monthly Cattle-On-Feed report on Friday.             
    USDA will simultaneously release the semi-annual cattle
inventory report.
    CME feeder cattle closed more than 2 percent higher on
short-covering and live cattle futures buying.
    August feeders         ended 2.900 cents per pound higher,
or up 2.21 percent, at 154.500 cents.

    HIGHER HOG MARKET SETTLEMENT
    Fund buying and strong wholesale pork values, led by
near-record pork belly prices, boosted CME lean hog futures,
said traders.
    They said futures' sizable discounts to CME's hog index for
July 17 at 92.46 cents attracted more buyers. 
    August         closed 2.075 cents per pound higher at 82.575
cents, and topped the 10-day moving average of 81.903 cents.
October         ended up 0.925 cent to 68.800 cents, matching
the 40-day moving average.
    The recent cash price slide suggests the market might have
topped out seasonally in anticipation of a supply buildup ahead,
a trader said.
    He said surging pork belly prices in the midst of the
bacon-lettuce-tomato sandwich season was supporting wholesale
pork values, or the cutout.
    "When belly prices come down after peaking soon, it's going
to be ugly for cash and the cutout," the trader said.

 (Editing by David Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.