2 days ago
LIVESTOCK-Fund-selling extends CME live cattle futures losses
Craft beer, no ties as S.Korea's leader hosts business tycoons
Craft beer, no ties as S.Korea's leader hosts business tycoons
Putin cements Russia's presence in Syria for half a century
Putin cements Russia's presence in Syria for half a century
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
July 26, 2017 / 12:50 AM / 2 days ago

LIVESTOCK-Fund-selling extends CME live cattle futures losses

3 Min Read

    * Feeder cattle again ends lower
    * Lean hog contracts turn higher

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, July 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures closed lower on Tuesday, led by lingering
bearishness from last Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture
cattle reports, traders said.
    USDA's reports suggested a supply buildup in the coming
months, which dropped futures by their 3-cent per pound daily
price limit on Monday.
    August         ended 0.700 cent per pound lower at 113.175
cents, and October         settled 1.625 cents lower at 112.775
cents. 
    CME live cattle will resume its normal 3.000-cent trading
limit on Wednesday after failing to end up or down the expanded
4.500-cent limit on Tuesday
    Investors traded cautiously while waiting for market-ready,
or cash, cattle to change hands this week. A week earlier, cash
cattle in the U.S. Plains fetched $117 to $120.50 per cwt.
    Packers might avoid bidding up for cattle given recent
futures selling and the outlook for increased cattle numbers
ahead, said traders and analysts.
    Still, tight cattle supplies in parts of the Plains, and the
prospect that wholesale beef values might be forging a seasonal
bottom, could underpin some cash returns.          
    Market participants look for Wednesday's Fed Cattle Exchange
sale of about 2,100 animals to set the tone for this week's cash
returns. Cattle there last week brought $118 to $118.50 per cwt.
    CME live cattle selling and sharply lower cash feeder cattle
prices pressured the exchange's feeder cattle contracts for a
second straight day.
    August feeders         ended 1.925 cents per pound lower at
146.525 cents. CME feeder cattle will return to the normal
4.500-cent limit on Wednesday after not settling up or down
Tuesday's 6.750-cent expanded limit.

    HOG MARKET CLOSES HIGHER
    Short-covering and futures' discounts to CME's hog index for
 July 21 at 91.13 cents lifted contracts from Monday's lows,
said traders.
    August         closed 1.075 cents per pound higher at 81.450
cents, and October         up 0.400 cent to 66.850 cents.    

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Leslie Adler)

