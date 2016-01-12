(Prices reflect settlements at 1:03 p.m. CST)
* Feeder cattle end mostly weak
* Most hog contracts close firm
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Jan 11 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures finished lower on Monday, pressured by
uncertainty over cash prices later this week, traders said.
February live cattle closed 0.650 cent per lb lower
at 132.225 cents, and April ended down 0.775 cent to
133.050 cents.
Typically, cash bids surface around midweek. But a major
processor in Texas on Monday bid $132 to $133 per cwt for
market-ready, or cash, cattle, feedlot sources said.
Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains sold at $131 to
$133 per cwt, down as much as $3 from the previous week.
Market bulls said the early-week cash bid suggests the
packer may need supplies while taking advantage of its highly
profitable margins and surging wholesale beef values.
Bearish traders point to almost 32,000 more cattle for sale
than last week, and the possibility that soaring wholesale beef
values may soon stall.
Monday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price climbed $3.12
per cwt from Friday to $235.32. Select cuts rose $2.09 to
$229.07, based on U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
The average beef packer margin for Monday was $109.60 per
head, up from $75.15 for Friday and a negative $11.90 a week
ago, as calculated by consultancy HedgersEdge.com.
"Cheaper cattle and high-priced beef worked wonders for
packer margins," a trader said.
Funds sold the February contract, and simultaneously bought
deferred months, tied to the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs
Commodity Index (S&PGSCI).
Monday was the second of five days of the process known as
the S&PGSCI "roll."
At the same time, some index funds bought CME livestock
contracts as part of their annual rebalancing of commodity
holdings.
Lower corn futures underpinned the January CME feeder cattle
contract. But other months felt pressure from sharply lower cash
prices for feeder cattle.
January feeders closed up 0.025 cent per lb to
159.450 cents. March dropped 0.525 cent to 156.800, and
April was 0.575 cent lower at 156.800 cents.
MAINLY FIRM HOG MARKET SETTLEMENT
Most CME lean hog months ended firm after funds rolled
February positions into back months, traders said.
Spot February finished down 0.150 cent per lb to
59.700 cents. April ended 0.250 cent higher at 65.475
cents, and May up 0.150 cent to 73.250 cents.
The lack of clear cash and wholesale pork price direction
kept market participants on the defensive.
Technical issues at Smithfield Foods has affected
hog production at a number of its facilities, a company
spokeswoman said on Monday.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters)