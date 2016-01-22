(Prices reflect settlements at 1:03 p.m. CST)
* Feeder cattle ends sharply higher
* Lean hog contracts finish weak
* USDA cattle, storage reports 2 p.m. CST
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Jan 22 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures gained for a second day in row on Friday,
supported by follow-through buying after contracts settled up
by their 3-cent-per-lb daily price limit on Thursday, said
traders.
Investors also tweaked positions before Friday's U.S.
Department of Agriculture monthly Cattle-On-Feed report at 2
p.m. CST (2000 GMT).
At the same time, the government will issue the monthly cold
storage survey that will include December beef and pork
inventories.
A few analysts, on average, estimated last month's cold
storage total beef stocks at 527.7 mln lbs, and pork at 568.0
mln lbs.
Investors awaited the sale of market-ready, or cash, cattle
by late on Friday with bids at $128 per cwt compared with asking
prices of $134 to $135 from sellers.
Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains fetched $132 to
$134.
Market participants expected cash prices around $130 to $132
per cwt in response to the pullback in wholesale beef prices
that trimmed packer profits.
Friday morning's wholesale choice beef price, or cutout,
fell $2.24 per cwt from Thursday to $225.43. Select cuts dropped
$2.10 to $220.98, according to USDA data.
Beef demand typically subsides this time of year through
early February when grocers begin buying product to feature
during the balance of the month.
Some retailers and restaurants in the Mid-Atlantic region
may avoid having too much inventory on hand given the onset of a
major winter storm that could later hurt meat sales, a trader
said.
February live cattle closed 1.825 cents per lb
higher at 132.075 cents, and April ended 1.900 cents
higher at 133.075.
Technical buying and live cattle futures advances sent CME
feeder cattle contracts higher. January closed up 0.750
cent per lb to 159.425 cents, and March ended 3.675
cents higher at 157.900.
WEAK HOG FUTURES SETTLEMENT
CME lean hogs were pressured by profit-taking and futures'
premiums to the exchange's hog index for Jan. 20 at 57.20 cents,
trader said.
Spot February finished 0.750 cent per lb lower at
63.000 cents, and April ended down 0.025 cent to 69.000
cents.
Upward-trending cash prices and the morning's firm wholesale
pork values minimized futures losses.
Friday morning's cash hog prices in the Midwest were mostly
50 cents per cwt higher as processors cope with seasonally tight
supplies, regional hog dealers said.
The government reported the morning's wholesale pork price
at $74.53 per cwt, up 50 cents from Thursday.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)