(Prices reflect settlements at 1:03 p.m. CST)
* Feeder cattle ends higher
* Lean hog contracts gain
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Jan 27 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures closed higher on Wednesday, driven by
short-covering and expectations that some processors by Friday
might pay the same or more for cash cattle than last week,
traders said.
February live cattle closed 2.700 cents per lb
higher at 135.725 cents, and April ended up 1.850 cents
to 135.250.
On Wednesday, bids for market-ready, or cash, cattle in
Texas surfaced at $130 per cwt versus up to $138 asking prices
there and elsewhere in the U.S. Plains, said feedlot sources.
Last week, cash cattle sold at $130 to $135 per cwt.
A few packers cut slaughters to avoid raising cash cattle
bids while attempting to improve wholesale beef demand and
protect their slim margins, traders and analysts said.
But, they said pockets of tight supplies and futures'
two-day rally could prompt processors to compete for cattle.
The average beef packer margin for Wednesday was $8.70 per
head, down from $19.85 for Tuesday and $86.00 a week ago, as
calculated by HedgersEdge.com.
Wednesday morning's wholesale choice beef price fell $1.43
per cwt from Tuesday to $221.58. Select cuts dropped $1.30 to
$215.12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
In a trading strategy known as bull spreading, investors
bought February and simultaneously sold deferred months, stirred
by cash price expectations.
CME's thinly traded January feeder cattle contract,
set to expire on Thursday, closed at 160.925 cents per lb, down
0.175 cent. It was pressured by its premium to CME's feeder
cattle index for Jan. 26 at 158.90 cents.
Remaining feeder cattle trading months drew support from
live cattle market advances. March feeders closed up
0.675 cent per lb to 159.925 cents, and April ended
0.950 cent higher at 159.600.
STRONG HOG MARKET CLOSE
Bull spreads, spillover cattle futures support and
upward-trending cash prices sent CME lean hogs higher, traders
said.
Spot February finished 1.050 cents per lb higher at
65.375 cents, and April ended 0.875 cent higher at
70.475 cents.
The morning's cash hog prices in the Midwest were $1 per cwt
higher with processors struggling to fill inventories as
supplies decline seasonally, dealers said.
Nearby contracts triggered buy stops after topping Tuesday's
highs.
And, fund buying developed after April futures surpassed the
200-day moving average of 69.793 cents.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)