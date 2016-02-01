(Prices reflect settlements at 1:03 p.m. CST)
* Feeder cattle ends firm
* Hog market closes mixed
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Feb 1 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures gained moderately on Monday, following an
up-and-down session that was ultimately supported by last week's
cash price strength, traders said.
February live cattle closed up 0.375 cent per lb to
135.675 cents, and April ended 0.425 cent higher at
134.425.
"It is a tough market to figure out, while at the same time
we have extreme volatility which means a wrong position costs a
lot," said Joe Ocrant, president of the Oak Investment Group.
Last Friday, some processors in the U.S. southern Plains
bought market-ready, or cash, cattle for $138 per cwt, up from
$130 to $134 a week earlier, feedlot sources said.
A few packers needed cattle after not buying enough of them
the week before, and others purchased animals ahead of wintry
weather expected to slam the central Plains later on Monday,
according to traders and analysts.
But some processors delayed buying cattle until this week
while focusing on stabilizing their sliding margins and lifting
wholesale beef values, they added.
Monday's average beef packer margin was a negative $22.55
per head, down from a negative $15.40 for Friday and a positive
$69.30 a week ago, as calculated by HedgersEdge.com.
The morning's wholesale choice beef price rose $1.03 per cwt
from Friday to $219.79. Select cuts slumped $1.94 to $215.19,
based on U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
As the morning progressed, investors shrugged off selling
tied to initial U.S. stock market losses and Friday's bearish
USDA semiannual cattle inventory report.
Subsequent live cattle market gains and steady-to-better
cash feeder cattle prices underpinned CME feeder cattle futures.
March feeders closed 0.525 cent per lb higher at
157.775.
HOG FUTURES CLOSE UNEVEN
CME lean hogs felt pressure from profit-taking and futures'
premiums to the exchange's hog index for Jan. 28 at 61.07 cents,
said traders.
Firm wholesale pork prices and possible weather-related
livestock production disruptions minimized front-month futures
losses, they said.
Spot February finished 0.450 cent per lb lower at
65.350 cents, April ended unchanged at 70.700 cents and
May closed up 0.150 cent to 77.000.
The morning wholesale pork price on Monday was up 34 cents
per cwt from Friday to $77.35, helped by more than $2 higher
pork belly costs, USDA said.
Cash hogs in the Midwest on Monday morning sold mostly
steady as packers gauge supply availability for this week,
according to regional hog dealers.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters, editing by G Crosse)