* Feeder cattle end lower
* Lean hogs close higher
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Feb 11 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures fell hard on Thursday, led by more disappointing
prices for market-ready, or cash, cattle, traders said.
February live cattle closed 2.350 cents per lb lower
at 130.125 cents, and April ended down 2.275 cents at
129.525 cents.
Cash cattle on Thursday morning in the U.S. Plains brought
$128 to $134 per cwt, down from mostly $134 to $136 last week,
said feedlot sources.
Earlier this week packers in Texas and Kansas bought cash
cattle at $134, off $2 from last week's high.
Cash prices suffered after processors trimmed slaughters
while trying to recover lost profits and stimulate seasonally
tepid wholesale beef demand.
Thursday's average beef packer margin was a negative $36.75
per head, up from a negative $41.15 for Wednesday, as calculated
by HedgersEdge.com.
The morning's wholesale choice beef price dropped 99 cents
per cwt from Wednesday to $217.20. Select cuts were $1.13 higher
at $214.75, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Some packers also priced supplies based on CME live cattle
futures that were heavily pressured by the U.S. stock market
slump amid heightened global economic fears.
"With the stock market being so shaky, cattle traders are
nervous about higher-priced beef moving in an environment in
which consumers might be nervous," said independent livestock
futures trader Dan Norcini.
Live cattle market liquidation sent CME feeder contracts
lower. March feeders were 0.975 cent per lb lower at
150.250.
HOG FUTURES CLOSE HIGHER
CME lean hogs drew strength from traders that simultaneously
bought those contracts and sold live cattle futures, traders
said.
Hog fundamentals are more supportive than cattle given
cheaper pork than beef compared with historical norms, said
Norcini.
The morning's wholesale pork price fell $1.51 per cwt from
Wednesday to $75.54, after the more than $4 drop in ham costs,
the USDA said.
Lean hog futures received an added boost from steady cash
prices, because of tight seasonal supplies, and fund buying
after contracts surpassed key technical trading levels.
The average cash hog price in Iowa/Minnesota on Thursday
morning was up 3 cents per cwt from Wednesday to $62.90, the
USDA said.
Spot February, which will expire on Friday, ended up
0.375 cent per lb to 65.525.
April closed 1.100 cents higher at 69.450 cents and
above the 20-day moving average of 69.22 cents. May
finished 0.975 cent higher at 75.650 cents after topping the
200-day moving average of 74.94 cents.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)