CHICAGO, March 21 Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures rose to two-month highs on Tuesday as
wholesale beef prices extended gains, stoking optimism for
higher prices this week in Plains cash cattle markets, traders
and analysts said.
Feeder cattle futures also were higher, while lean
hogs fell for the fifth straight session.
"There continues to be an underlying bid in the cattle
market," said Craig VanDyke, broker at Top Third Ag Marketing.
CME April live cattle finished 1.000 cent higher at
119.900 cents per pound, the highest since Jan. 20. Most-active
June cattle were up 1.250 cents at 111.050 cents, the
highest in nearly a year.
CME April feeder cattle settled 0.175 cent higher at
132.625 cents, holding near Monday's multimonth high of 133.70
cents. Several deferred live and feeder cattle contracts notched
life-of-contract highs for the second straight day.
Traders awaited direction in Plains cash cattle markets.
About 4,000 head were expected to be for sale on Wednesday at
the weekly Fed Cattle Exchange online auction. Last week, sales
averaged $128.40 per cwt, a nearly $10 premium to April live
cattle futures.
"Should we be at that big of a discount?" VanDyke said of
live cattle futures. "You can argue either way, but it keeps the
sellers less aggressive."
Cattle futures were discounted to cash prices because
investors largely expected cattle prices to decline this summer
amid ample supplies. However, beef prices have surged, propping
up prices both for cattle and their underlying futures.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said choice-grade
wholesale beef was $1.17 higher at $224.93 per cwt, the highest
levels since June.
USDA will release monthly cold storage data on Wednesday and
the Cattle on Feed report on Friday.
Lean hog futures fell to the lowest levels in 11 days,
pressured by technical selling tied to recent losses in prices
for cash hogs and wholesale prices. April lean hog futures
were down 0.650 cent to 68.000 cents per pound and June
hogs down 1.050 cents to 76.325 cents.
The USDA after the close of futures trading said wholesale
pork eased 50 cents to $80.96 per cwt and hogs in Iowa and
southern Minnesota were 27 cents higher at $66.91 per cwt.
