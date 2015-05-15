NEW YORK May 15 The head of Freeport LNG on
Friday said that the U.S. Department of Energy did not advise
against inviting Chinese investment in the company's Texas
export plant, backing down from contradictory claims made on
Thursday.
Michael Smith, the chief executive of privately-owned
Freeport LNG, which is building a plant to export liquefied
natural gas to Asia from 2018, said he misspoke on Thursday when
during an interview with Reuters he said the DOE had warned
Freeport against Chinese investment in the project for political
reasons.
The DOE "in no way" advised Freeport LNG on what customers,
or sources of foreign investment, it should choose, Smith said.
"I regret having inaccurately described the DOE as having
advised us as such," he said.
Smith on Thursday said the advice from the Department of
Energy had lead him to turn down Chinese buyers of LNG.
"We were advised by the DOE to be careful who our customers
were, because this is very political," he said in the interview
on Thursday, calling the prospect of Chinese interest in a major
U.S. export project as "a political hot potato we couldn't take
the risk on."
The reason for Smith altering his statement was not clear
and he was not immediately available for further comment Friday.
A DOE spokeswoman said on Friday that it did not advise
Freeport against sending LNG to Chinese customers or inviting
Chinese investment.
Customers from across the world have signed up to buy future
shipments of U.S. LNG. Some customers have taken equity stakes
in the projects, the first of which is expected to start up
later this year.
However, despite forecasts of growing gas demand in China,
and U.S. projects expected to begin exporting to Asia beginning
this year, no Chinese companies have signed up for U.S. exports
directly. Some U.S. LNG will end up on Chinese shores, but only
through secondary deals.
Attracting Chinese lenders would likely have meant Chinese
companies acquiring a stake in the export project, Smith told
Reuters on Thursday. Chinese equity in the project would almost
certainly have led to exports to China.
"You could potentially get into the position of Chinese
ownership of U.S. LNG," Smith said on Thursday. "The DOE said
the last thing you guys want is having a bunch of (U.S.)
senators saying our gas is going to China."
(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Diane Craft)