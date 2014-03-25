(Adds comments from House hearing, Energy Department official)
WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. shale gas boom
should be used to counteract Russian influence in Europe and on
Ukraine, a key senator said on Tuesday, as lawmakers weighed
changes to export policy to take into account a shifting
geopolitical landscape.
European worries about the security of energy supplies have
skyrocketed since Russian forces seized control of the Crimean
peninsula from Ukraine this month. Moscow has in years past cut
gas supplies during regional disputes.
The Ukrainian crisis has led to intense scrutiny of export
rules for U.S. liquefied natural gas. The regulations require
the Department of Energy to grant permission for natural gas
exports to all but a handful of countries, such as Canada, which
have free trade agreements with the United States.
Hearings before the Senate and House energy committees on
Tuesday focused on whether speeding up the Obama
administration's review of two dozen pending export applications
could help U.S. allies reduce their dependence on Russia for
natural gas.
The export projects, once approved, would take several years
to construct and actually ship gas.
"The last thing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his
cronies want is competition from the United States of America in
the energy race," Senate Energy Committee Chairwoman Mary
Landrieu said at a hearing on Tuesday.
The hearing was the Louisiana Democrat's first as head of
the Senate panel, after taking over in February from Oregon's
Ron Wyden.
The session came a day after the Energy Department's sixth
approval of LNG exports from a U.S. plant in the past 10
months.
The DOE has kept up a steady pace of approvals since May,
and it was unclear whether recent rhetoric about the Ukrainian
situation was affecting its timetable.
Opponents of unlimited U.S. gas exports have argued that
shipping too much could cause prices to rise in the United
States, hampering economic growth.
AUTOMATIC APPROVALS
The House Energy Committee considered a measure Tuesday,
known as H.R. 6, that would allow U.S. natural gas exports to be
made without government approval to any of the more than 159
countries that belong to the World Trade Organization.
While the administration has not officially taken a position
on the measure, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Oil and Natural
Gas Paula Gant told lawmakers the bill would essentially
eliminate the need for Energy Department review.
She stressed that the department is considering applications
as quickly as possible, even though export boosters are
clamoring for more action.
"DOE understands the significance of this issue, as well as
the importance of getting these decisions right," Gant said.
The top Democrat on the House panel, California's Henry
Waxman, said he had concerns about the bill.
"Rubber-stamping unlimited LNG exports without any
determination that they are in the public interest could have
serious unintended consequences," Waxman said.
Among the opponents of unfettered U.S. exports, a coalition
of industrial companies, led by Dow Chemical Co, has
disputed claims that speeding up export approvals would help
Ukraine or U.S. allies. They argue that substantial U.S. gas
exports remain years away and that much of the exportable gas
has been committed to countries like India.
Supporters of the bill argued that even with Energy
Department approval, not all of the projects would be built.
Companies would still have to secure investors for the
multi-million-dollar plants, as well as permits from the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission.
At the Senate hearing, Lithuania's energy minister,
Jaroslav Neverovic, urged lawmakers to allow allies such as his
Baltic country to bypass the lengthy federal review process by
designating shipments to those countries as being in the
national interest.
"It would strengthen buyers so that we don't have to attach
ourselves to these long-term (Russian) contracts because there
will be gas in the market," Neverovic said.
Russia is Lithuania's sole supplier of natural gas. The
country pays one of the highest prices for gas in Europe, due to
disagreements with Gazprom, Russia's state-owned gas company.
