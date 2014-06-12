WASHINGTON, June 12 U.S. environmental regulators withdrew a request for more time to review a liquefied natural gas export project planned for a site near Washington, a federal agency said on Thursday.

The Environmental Protection Agency, one of the offices that contributes to reviews of LNG projects, had asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) last week for a 30-day extension to conduct a wider assessment of Dominion Resources Inc's Cove Point plant in Maryland.

The EPA said in a letter to FERC released on Thursday that it would provide its comments to the agency on June 16, the day the original comment period closes.

On Wednesday, FERC said it had denied a request by several environmental groups and lawmakers to extend the comment period.

Cove Point is one of about two dozen projects that hope to ship a growing bounty of domestic natural gas to countries in Asia and Europe. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)