* Energy Aspects sees 1 U.S. project getting go-ahead in
2015
* BG Group delayed final decision on Lake Charles until 2016
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, March 13 Sinking oil and gas prices have
put the brakes on the development of the U.S. liquefied natural
gas (LNG) industry, with planned projects being delayed or even
scrapped altogether.
U.S. natural gas production has soared to record levels in
recent years due to advanced drilling techniques, including
hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, triggering a new LNG export
market.
A halving of energy prices has dramatically changed the
economics of export projects and cut investment plans, however,
with only one of dozens of planned projects expected to win a
final investment decision this year.
"Global gas prices have fallen so far that the economics for
everyone looks difficult," Trevor Sikorski, analyst at UK-based
consultancy Energy Aspects said.
"You're just looking for those projects that have a lot of
long-term supply agreements in place already and the only one
you would say that has that is Corpus Christi."
Sikorski estimated Cheniere Energy's Corpus Christi
project had already sold around 90 percent of its expected gas
output for the first two trains via long-term sales agreements.
Before the gas price fall, Energy Aspects had expected three
or four projects to reach final investment decisions in 2015.
Excelerate Energy's Texan liquefied natural gas terminal
plan has already been put on hold, while the final investment
decision on BG Group's Lake Charles project has been
delayed until 2016 from 2015.
"The serious players are going to have less cash to be able
to consider additional incremental investments and they're going
to have to deal with potential write-offs to previous
investments given the oil price," Kathleen Eisbrenner, chief
executive of Next Decade LLC said.
"Lake Charles is an example of an oil major pulling back,"
Eisbrenner added.
Next Decade is working towards final investment decisions on
two U.S. projects in Texas but has no target start dates yet.
A recovery in energy prices could help get projects back on
track but few are forecasting this in the near future.
Still, projects under construction including Sabine Pass,
Freeport LNG, Cove Point and Cameron LNG mean the United States
will become one of the world's top suppliers of LNG in the next
five years, even with other projects being delayed or cut.
"There are so many being planned, there is no way that all
these projects can go ahead at the same time," Terje Halmo, an
LNG industry consultant said.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by David Evans)