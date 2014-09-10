WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The U.S. Energy Department on Wednesday approved liquefied natural gas exports from Sempra Energy's project in Louisiana and Carib Energy's project in Florida.

These are the first projects to receive final permits from the department to export gas to countries without free trade agreements with United States since Cheniere's Sabine Pass project was approved in 2012. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)