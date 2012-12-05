WASHINGTON Dec 5 Expanding exports of U.S.
natural gas would hurt American consumers and manufacturers, and
the Obama administration should not rush to approve applications
for permission to send natural gas overseas, Representative
Edward Markey said on Wednesday.
"If exports are approved, the winners are mainly those in
the natural gas business and those holding their stock," Markey,
a Massachusetts Democrat, said in a statement after the Energy
Department released an analysis of the economic impacts of
exports.
"This report confirms that if natural gas exports move
forward on a large scale there will be a massive wealth transfer
from working Americans to oil and gas companies," said Markey,
the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources committee.