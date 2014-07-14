By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, July 14 Two dozen protesters were
arrested in Washington on Monday while demonstrating against
hydraulic fracturing and the U.S. gas industry's push to sell
"fracked" liquefied natural gas abroad.
Protesters blocked entrances to the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission's headquarters for more than 90 minutes,
holding signs calling the agency the "Fracking Expansion
Rubberstamp Commission" and chanting "Wake up FERC."
Some workers were forced to step over the protesters to
access the government building's main entrance. Police
eventually began directing FERC employees around the protesters
to an alternate doorway.
The sit-in, organized by the Chesapeake Climate Action
Network, also left confused motorists shut out of the driveway
adjacent to FERC.
The climate activist group is one of several across the
country that have led protests against what it terms "the toxic
impacts of fracking" - the oil and gas drilling technique that
has helped the United States become the top natural gas producer
in the world and opened the door to substantial U.S. gas
exports.
Environmentalists have raised concerns that the use of
fracking has fouled drinking water, polluted the air and
contributed to global warming.
Monday's demonstration followed a larger march on FERC on
Sunday against LNG exports and the proposed construction of an
LNG export terminal and gas liquefaction plant near a densely
populated residential area in Maryland.
Activists at the FERC sit-in said they hoped their protests
would help the issue gain more prominence.
"We're trying to make this a higher priority for everyone,
so everyone will up their action and their involvement with the
issue," said Cathy Strickler, a retired high school counselor
from Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Green groups have called on FERC to not issue any more
permits authorizing the construction of LNG export plants until
a thorough assessment of potential climate change impacts is
completed.
FERC declined to comment on Monday's protest.
Police handcuffed and briefly detained 24 of the more than
30 protesters at the FERC building, before releasing them with
citations for blocking a public passageway.
Dominion Resources Inc, currently seeking a FERC
permit for its planned Cove Point LNG export project in
Maryland, said the protesters were "misrepresenting" facts.
While some natural gas delivered to Cove Point will come
from shale formations, the company said Cove Point "does not
depend upon or encourage the practice of hydraulic fracturing."
The first U.S. LNG exports to countries with which
Washington does not have free trade agreements are expected to
begin next year. FERC is considering more than a dozen
applications to build plants to export the fuel to markets in
Asia and Europe.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Tom Brown)