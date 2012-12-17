WASHINGTON Dec 17 The government-sponsored
study weighing the effects of U.S. natural gas exports released
earlier this month was flawed and should be repeated with
updated data, a key Democratic lawmaker said on Monday.
"Given the important role this study may play in determining
U.S. natural gas export policy, I strongly urge that the study's
methodology be reevaluated in some key areas, that the most
recent projection data available be utilized in the model, and
that the model be re-run and re-analyzed," said Congressman
Edward Markey, the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources
committee.