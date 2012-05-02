* Drillers would anticipate increase in demand

* Industry would still be competitive

* Lawmakers should let market determine exports

By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas will not dramatically raise natural gas prices or hurt the U.S. industrial sector, a new study said, bolstering the case for supporters of sending U.S. gas abroad.

The Brookings Institution's study said selling some of the U.S. shale gas bounty to foreign consumers would have a "modest" upward impact on domestic prices.

"Natural gas producers will likely anticipate future demand from LNG exports and will increase production accordingly, limiting price spikes," the think tank said in its report released on Wednesday.

The future of America's vast shale gas resources has become a source of debate in the United States, as some critics contend that allowing gas exports could raise prices for consumers and undercut a major competitive advantage for U.S. manufacturers.

Still, some shale gas drillers argue that exports are necessary to support robust domestic production, since the current glut of U.S. natural gas has sent domestic prices to 10-year lows and forced some companies to cut back on output.

The Brookings report, which analyzed the results of five major studies on the price implications of LNG exports, rebuffed arguments that exports would rebounding manufacturers.

"The competitiveness of natural-gas intensive U.S. companies relative to their counterparts is likely to remain strong, given the large differential between projected U.S. gas prices and oil prices, which are the basis for industrial feedstock by competitor countries," the report found.

One study analyzed by Brookings was the U.S. Energy Information Administration report released in January, which said exporting surplus U.S. natural gas could add as much as 9 percent a year to prices of the fuel for consumers and industry over the next two decades, if all pending applications were approved.

Brookings said exports are unlikely to ramp up as quickly as modeled in some of the scenarios outlined in the EIA report. The agency report also doesn't consider that drillers will likely increase output before exports begin, mitigating the rise in prices, according to Brookings.

LET MARKET DECIDE

U.S. policy makers should allow the market to decide the export issue and not encourage or discourage more exports, the Brookings report said.

"The nature of the LNG sector ... and the global market in which it will compete, will place upper bounds on the amount of LNG that will be economic to export," the report argued.

Natural gas exports to all but about a dozen countries that have free trade agreements with the United States require the Energy Department's approval.

The Energy Department has approved one export application from Cheniere Energy for its Sabine Pass terminal, but has said it will hold off on allowing more exports until a study it commissioned on the economic effects of exports was completed.

That report is now not expected to be released until late summer.

Other companies requesting permission to export LNG include Southern, BG, Dominion and Sempra.