BOSTON Nov 28 The mother of a Detroit-area
college student who died in 2009 has launched an online petition
asking lender First Marblehead Corp to forgive a $10,000
student loan taken on by her son that she says she cannot repay.
Ella Edwards, a 61-year-old woman working part-time as a
seamstress, has garnered some 191,000 signatures for her online
petition on the website Change.org ().
"I am trying to pay off Jermaine's loan, but I simply don't
have the money - and because of my crushing depression, I am
barely able to work at all," Edwards said in her online
petition. "Nobody told me when I co-signed the loan that I would
be forced to pay them back even if my son died."
Her son, Jermaine, died suddenly in 2009 at the age of 24
after studying music production at colleges in Florida and
Michigan, officials with Change.org said. No cause of death was
given. Edwards said he left a 2-year-old son.
A spokesman for Boston-based First Marblehead declined to
comment specifically on Edwards' case, citing privacy rules.
"We're bound to service that loan in accordance with the
original loan contract with the customer," bank spokesman Bill
Baumer said.
"If a person has a complaint or a particular request for
some sort of relief, we have process in place to assess and
evaluate those if we are able to provide that relief."