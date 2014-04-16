(Adds comments from loan program director, background)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, April 16 The U.S. Energy Department
on Wednesday unveiled a plan for up to $4 billion in loan aid
for renewable energy companies to help rejuvenate a program that
faced harsh political attacks over past failures of federally
subsidized projects.
The Obama administration's draft plan would provide loan
guarantees for innovative projects that limit or avoid
greenhouse gas emissions.
It will specifically focus on advanced electric grid
technology and storage, biofuels for conventional vehicles,
energy from waste products and energy efficiency.
"We're back in business," Peter Davidson, executive director
of the department's loan programs office, told Reuters. "We
really want to go back to ... doing very valuable work for our
economy going forward."
Davidson said he hoped to have the loan offering finalized
by June, with financing awarded possibly by the end of the year
or early 2015.
Although the program was never officially closed, Davidson
said it entered a "quiet period" after the expiration of funding
from the 2009 economic stimulus that backed solar, wind and
geothermal projects, including now-bankrupt solar panel
manufacturer Solyndra.
But with billions of dollars in loan authority still
available, the agency has resumed its push to support innovative
technology.
Earlier this month, the DOE announced it had revamped the
review process for its automotive loan program in hopes of
attracting new applicants.
The move followed an offering last year of up to $8 billion
in loan assistance for fossil fuel projects that reduce
greenhouse gas emissions.
MOVED UP: Opponents have argued the federal government
should not be investing in private companies.
Following the high profile collapse of Solyndra, which was
awarded a $535 million loan guarantee, the program faced
criticism from Republicans that it had favored political allies
of Obama, and backed bad bets.
The Obama administration denied these accusations, saying it
awarded loans based on the merits of the projects.
Davidson said that only about 3 percent of the department's
loan portfolio had suffered losses, far below the amount that
Congress budgeted for when it created the program.
The department credits the program with helping to jumpstart
private investment in industrial scale U.S. solar power plants
and hopes to replicate that success with new renewable energy
technologies that are on the cusp of financial viability.
"That's our mission. We go in and demonstrate to the
commercial markets that a new technology works," Davidson said.
"Then we get out and the commercial market comes in."
With a larger, more experienced staff, as well as a more
automated application system and more streamlined screening
process, Davidson said he believes the reviews will go more
smoothly than before, when they were criticized for being
inefficient.
And in the wake of the Solyndra scandal, the department also
made changes to its due diligence practices and loan oversight.
