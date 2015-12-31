Dec 31 U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp
said on Thursday it would deliver a total of 78 C-130J
Super Hercules aircraft to the U.S. government as part of a
multiyear contract, worth $5.3 billion.
The U.S. Department of Defense said on Wednesday that it had
already awarded $1 billion in funding for the first 32 aircraft.
The company said it would deliver the planes between 2016
and 2020.
Lockheed said in October it had reached a verbal agreement
with the U.S. Air Force for a five-year contract to build up to
83 C-130J transport planes for the Air Force, Coast Guard and
Marine Corps.
The Super Hercules planes can touch down on austere landing
zones - essentially makeshift runways - and are often used for
humanitarian relief missions and special operations.
Lockheed has delivered 60 Super Hercules aircraft to the
U.S. Air Force and U.S Marine Corps from 2003-2008 under a
previous contract.
Lockheed shares were little changed at $218.10 in afternoon
trading on Thursday. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had
risen about 14 percent this year, compared with 4.3 percent rise
in Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index.
