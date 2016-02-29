WASHINGTON Feb 29 Lockheed Martin Corp has agreed to pay $5 million to settle alleged violations over the operating of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah, Kentucky, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

The department, in a statement, said the settlement will resolve allegations that the company knowingly submitted false claims for payment under their contracts to operate the plant and violated law over managing hazardous waste. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)