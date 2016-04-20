WASHINGTON, April 20 A U.S. congressional
committee is planning to ask the Air Force to assess the cost
and feasibility of restarting production of Lockheed Martin
Corp's F-22 fighter jet in the face of greater security
threats around the world.
The radar-evading jets formally entered service in December
2005, but then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates canceled the
program in 2009 amid efforts to control Pentagon spending and
orient the department toward the wars it was then fighting.
Only 187 of the stealthy, high-tech jet fighters were
produced, about a quarter of the 749 originally planned. The
last was delivered to the Air Force in 2012.
In its portion of the National Defense Authorization Act,
the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land
Forces has included a provision directing the Air Force
secretary to carry out a comprehensive study of the cost of
resuming production of the F-22.
Congressman Mike Turner, chairman of the subcommittee, said
restarting production should be considered because of threats to
U.S. air superiority.
"As a result of our adversaries closing the technology gap,
and increasing demand from allies and partners for
high-performance, multi-role aircraft to meet evolving and
worsening global security threats, the committee believes that
the prospect of restarting the F-22 production line is worthy of
further exploration," Turner said in a statement on Wednesday.
The committee is asking for the report by Jan. 1, 2017.
Consideration of the NDAA, the annual defense policy bill, is
still in its early stages. The defense bill must be approved by
the House Armed Services Committee, the House of Representatives
and the U.S. Senate before going to the president for his
signature.
Gates' decision to halt the F-22 fighter jet sparked
criticism from some lawmakers, but was ultimately upheld by
Congress. Lawmakers argued that Air Force studies have shown the
military needs more of the high-end fighters to be ready for
conflicts with other major powers.
The last four F-22 aircraft produced cost about $150 million
each.
In August, the United States said it would deploy F-22
fighter jets to Europe as a part of a broader effort to support
eastern European members of the NATO alliance that have been
unnerved by Russia's intervention in Ukraine.
The Air Force has also been using the aircraft to carry out
attacks against Islamic State.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali and David Alexander; Editing by
Frances Kerry)