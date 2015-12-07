WASHINGTON Dec 7 Lockheed Martin Corp
was awarded a contract for more than $318 million to sell
Hellfire II missiles to the U.S. Army, Air Force and a number of
countries, the Pentagon said on Monday.
Part of the contract would be through foreign military sales
to South Korea, Egypt, Pakistan, Iraq, India, Saudi Arabia,
Tunisia and Indonesia, the Department of Defense said in its
daily digest of major contract awards.
The fight against Islamic State militants and other armed
conflicts around the globe has fueled demand for U.S. missile
defense equipment, helicopters and munitions.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Tom Brown)