By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, March 31
WASHINGTON, March 31 Lockheed Martin Corp
said on Tuesday it expected to complete a contract in
coming months to supply an undisclosed number of PAC-3 missiles
to South Korea, following Monday's announcement by that
country's defense acquisition agency.
The U.S. government and South Korea signed a letter of
agreement about the foreign military transaction on March 13,
Dan Garcia, Lockheed's senior manager for international air and
missile business development, told Reuters.
He said it will likely take several months to complete a
contract formalizing the deal, which also includes launcher
modification kits and computers that tell the missile where to
go and what to do. He gave no details on the size or value of
the potential sale.
South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration on
Monday announced an overall plan valued at $1.18 billion to buy
the new missiles, and have Raytheon Co upgrade its
Patriot missile defense system under a direct commercial sale.
The deal is part of an ongoing effort by South Korea to
strengthen its arsenal amid growing concern about missile
developments by North Korea.
Also on Monday, Raytheon announced it had been awarded a
contract valued at $769.4 million to upgrade an undisclosed
number of Patriot missile defense systems to the latest
configuration fielded.
Garcia said the remaining funds included Lockheed's part of
the deal, as well as separate equipment to be furnished by the
U.S. government.
Lockheed has provided South Korea with information about its
PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement, which would give Seoul's
Patriot system added capability, Garcia said, but he gave no
timetable for a possible additional order.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier, also has provided
information to South Korea and the U.S. government to support a
possible sale of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)
system, which provides a defense against short- to medium-range
ballistic missiles, Garcia said.
The THAAD system intercepts hostile incoming missiles high
in the earth's atmosphere, or outside it, while the Patriot
system covers lower altitudes.
