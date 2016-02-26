WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus
said on Friday he was not satisfied with the reliability of the
remote minehunting vehicle being developed by Lockheed Martin
Corp and would look for alternatives.
In October the U.S. Navy ordered an independent review of
the Remote Minehunting System. The system has faced criticism
recently from some U.S. lawmakers and defense
officials.
A joint statement by Navy officials to a U.S. House
subcommittee on Thursday said the review team recommended not
purchasing the second round of low rate initial production of
the system.
"So we've got 10 of these, we're going to upgrade them to
make them more reliable, but it's not a long-term answer," Mabus
said at a Washington think tank.
Mabus said the Navy would likely move to an unmanned surface
vehicle and in the long run to an unmanned, underwater vehicle.
Lockheed did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Tom Brown)