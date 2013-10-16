Oct 16 Cargo operations at the port of Baltimore
were hobbled on Wednesday by a longshoremen's strike after
contract negotiations stalled, according to local media reports.
"The strike is affecting all cargo at the port," Richard
Scher, a spokesman for the Maryland Port Administration, told
the Baltimore Sun.
The strike by the International Longshoremen's Association
Local 333 began Wednesday morning with groups of strikers
gathering around port entrances carrying signs that read, "No
contract, no work," the Sun reported.
Contract negotiations with the Steamship Trade Association
of Baltimore, which represents management, stalled Tuesday
night, the newspaper said.
Union officials could not be reached for comment. The Sun
quoted striking longshoremen as saying their differences with
management were too numerous to list.
"We're dealing with tons and tons of weight, and you can die
in an instant," longshoreman Omahie Mitchell, 33, told the Sun.
"We're tired of being violated."