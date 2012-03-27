By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES, March 27
bronze statue of the Lorax, a character from the Dr. Seuss book
and hit movie of the same name, has been stolen from the late
author's San Diego estate, police said on Tuesday.
The 3-foot-high (1-meter) statue of the Lorax standing on a
tree stump with his arms outstretched was reported missing from
the hillside property on Monday morning, San Diego Police
Lieutenant Andra Brown said.
Theodor Geisel, who wrote The Lorax and other best-selling
children's books under the pen-name Dr. Seuss, died in 1991 at
the age of 87.
His widow, Audrey, still lives on the estate in the San
Diego community of La Jolla.
Brown said police were trying to determine if the theft was
related to an animated film based on the book, voiced by Zac
Efron and Taylor Swift, that is currently playing in theaters.
"We don't know if its just a prank because of the recent
release of the movie or if someone thinks i t's g oing to be worth
a buck or two because it's a lot of (metal)," Brown said.
"We're just hoping that the suspects return it," she said.
"The Geisel family is just asking that it be returned and they
don't want to pursue th e m atter any further. Which is not to say
the police won't."
Brown said evidence at the scene suggests that the thieves
rolled the statue down the hill to an adjacent property, where
it was likely loaded onto a waiting vehicle.
She said the statue was one of two made by Geisel's
stepdaughter. The other was given to a museum.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Tim Gaynor and Eric
Beech)