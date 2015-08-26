(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Aug 26 Despite a devastating
four-year drought that has forced strict water conservation
measures across California, most Los Angeles County supervisors
still have their cars washed two or three times a week, a local
newspaper reported.
The multiple weekly car washes carry on despite Governor
Jerry Brown's admonitions to Californians to take shorter
showers and stop watering their lawns and Los Angeles Mayor Eric
Garcetti's own "Save the Drop" campaign, according to the Los
Angeles Daily News.
The five supervisors can either collect a car allowance or
have the county buy them a vehicle, which is washed, maintained
and kept fueled at taxpayer expense.
The Daily News determined through public service records
that two of the supervisors, Don Knabe and Michael Antonovich,
have their SUVs washed by county workers an average of twice a
week and that a third, Mark Ridley-Thomas, has his car cleaned
three times a week.
The remaining two, Sheila Kuehl and Hilda Solis, wash their
cars about once a week, according to the paper.
It said Ridley-Thomas, Knabe and Antonovich actually
increased the frequency of their car washes after the governor
ordered the first statewide mandatory water restrictions in
April, directing cities and communities to reduce their water
usage by 25 percent.
"The governor's executive order calls on every Californian
to help save water during this drought and it specifically
includes limiting car washing and making sure to wash with
recycled water," said George Kostyrko, a spokesman for the State
Water Resources Control Board.
"All over the state many Californians are rising to the
challenge and there's always more conservation work to be done,
Kostyrko said.
Unlike many commercial car washes, the county's facilities
do not use recirculated water, the Daily News said.
The supervisors declined to answer questions from the Daily
News about the car washing.
County public information officers and representatives for
Garcetti had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.
California is in its fourth year of a withering drought that
has killed 12.5 million trees, forced farmers to fallow a
half-million acres of land and left mountains bereft of snow
that melts to replenish streams and reservoirs.
Garcetti's "Save the Drop" campaign urges residents of
America's second-largest city to save water with ads on buses
and trash trucks and educational programs at libraries, and
alerts them to programs such as rebates for replacing
water-gulping grass lawns with drought-tolerant plants.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)