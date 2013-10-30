By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 30 Los Angeles Mayor Eric
Garcetti, citing warnings by President Barack Obama and National
Intelligence Director James Clapper about the threat of attacks
on computer networks, on Wednesday announced the creation of the
city's first "Cyber Intrusion Command Center."
The command center, which will be operated with the
assistance of the FBI and Secret Service, will be staffed by
cyber security experts who will scan the city's computer
networks for threats and quickly respond to breaches, according
to the mayor's office.
"I'm creating this Cyber Intrusion Command Center so that we
have a single, focused team responsible for implementing
enhanced security standards across city departments and serving
as a rapid reaction force to cyber-attacks," Garcetti said in a
written statement.
"Cybersecurity means protecting the basic services at
the core of city government, and it means protecting our
critical infrastructure like our port and airport, which we know
are top targets," he said.
The mayor's directive also calls on all departments in
America's second-largest city to establish liaisons with the
command center and report computer threats and "significant
cyber-related events" to its staff.
In his executive directive ordering creation of the command
center, Garcetti pointed to a February 2013 order by Obama in
which the president called cyber threats one of the most serious
economic and national security challenges facing the country.
He also noted that Clapper, in testifying before Congress in
March and April of 2013, warned of state and non state actors
"using cyber techniques and capabilities to achieve strategic
objectives by gathering sensitive information from public and
private sector entities."
Clapper, head of the National Security Agency, has been in
the spotlight again this week as he defends his beleaguered
organization in front of Congress over reports that the NSA
collected data on millions of phone calls in Europe.
The hearing took place as Congress considers new legislative
proposals that could limit the NSA's more expansive electronic
intelligence collection programs, details of which have been
leaked by former contractor Edward Snowden.
But Garcetti press deputy Vicki Curry said the Cyber
Intrusion Command Center was geared toward more mundane Internet
threats.
"We're more concerned about city operations. Our traffic
systems, our street services," she said, adding that officials
were also worried about identity theft involving city employees
or hackers who might compromise systems.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Gunna Dickson)