By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 10 Seeking to make a major dent
on Los Angeles' reputation as the "hit-and-run capital of the
nation," city leaders on Tuesday approved a package of measures,
including rewards and an alert system, designed to catch drivers
who flee traffic crashes.
Out of 40,000 car accidents in America's second-largest
city, nearly half are classified as hit-and-runs, well above the
national average, according to the Los Angeles Police
Department.
Last year, 27 people were killed in hit-and-run accidents in
Los Angeles and 144 suffered serious injuries. Only about a
fifth of those cases were solved, police department statistics
show.
"We are the hit-and-run capital of the nation. People are
being left on the side the road like wounded animals," said
Councilman Mitch Englander, who proposed the initiative that was
approved by a unanimous vote of the Los Angeles City Council on
Tuesday and takes effect immediately.
The legislation establishes a hit-and-run mass notification
system - similar to Amber Alerts for missing children and
comparable to an approach used in Denver since 2012 - that sends
out information about the make and model of cars involved in
such crashes to the public via social media.
The Los Angeles bulletin system also alerts taxi-cab drivers
and tells auto-body specialists to watch for vehicles coming
into their shops dented or bloodied.
In addition, the city will offer standing rewards for
information leading to the arrest and conviction of hit-and-run
drivers: $50,000 for a fatal crash, $25,000 for a collision
resulting in serious injury, $5,000 for an accident causing a
lesser injury and $1,000 if there was property damage only.
Leaving the scene of a fatal crash or an accident that
caused serious injury can lead to felony charges.
Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was charged with murder and
felony hit-and-run after prosecutors say he ran over two men
with his pick-up truck on Jan. 29 after an altercation in the
parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in the Los Angeles suburb
of Compton. One of the men was killed in that incident.
Last year the California state legislature approved a bill
that would call for information about hit-and-run drivers to be
displayed on electronic freeway signs. That legislation was
vetoed by Governor Jerry Brown over concerns that it could
interfere with the Amber Alert system.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)