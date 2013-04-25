By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES, April 24
of the best weather among U.S. cities while scoring high in
celebrity sightings, but the Southern California metropolis
remains unable to shake off its more notorious No. 1 rankings
for worst smog and heaviest traffic.
Los Angeles, the nation's second-largest city, again topped
the charts for ozone pollution, and finished fourth for
particulate pollution such as dust and soot, in the American
Lung Association's annual national air quality report card,
released on Wednesday.
The farming town of Bakersfield, California, was rated No. 1
for particulates.
The greater Los Angeles area has ranked every year but one
since the association's first report in 2000 as the city with
the worst levels for ozone, a key component of smog formed when
sunlight reacts with hydrocarbon and nitrous oxide emissions.
A major source of ozone pollutants is tailpipe emissions
from automobiles, which in turn account for Los Angeles' No. 1
ranking this year as the nation's most traffic-clogged city,
according to a separate annual study released on Wednesday.
Honolulu dropped from first to second place in traffic
congestion, followed by San Francisco at No. 3, the traffic-data
company Inrix, based in Seattle, reported.
Inrix also found road and highway congestion in the Los
Angeles area was back on the rise in early 2013 after two
straight years of decline, a likely reflection of an improved
economy.
Los Angeles has roughly 10 times more roads than Honolulu,
but the Inrix study provides a comparative gauge of travel time
it calls the "gridlock index," which measures the intensity of
traffic congestion to local drivers as it occurs.
According to Inrix, the average Los Angeles motorist wasted
59 hours last year in jammed traffic, compared with 50 hours for
the average Honolulu driver.
In terms of air quality, California as a whole dominated the
list of the most polluted U.S. cities, accounting for seven of
the top 10 for ozone and eight of the top 10 for annual levels
of particulate pollution, the American Lung Association said.
Nearly 90 percent of Californians, or 33.5 million people,
live in areas plagued by unhealthy air, especially in Los
Angeles, the so-called Inland Empire region east of the city,
the state capital of Sacramento, and the agricultural heartland
of the San Joaquin Valley, the group's study found.
Those residents are at greater risk for asthma attacks,
heart attacks and premature death, the association said.
However, many California cities have shown steady progress
on improving air quality, particularly the Los Angeles region,
whose ozone levels have fallen by 36 percent since the
organization's first State of the Air report card in 2000.
The region's annual particle pollution has dropped by 43
percent in that time and is now close to meeting the federal
year-round standard for particulates.
The U.S. cities ranked as having the cleanest air in the
latest report were Ames, Iowa, for ozone and Cheyenne, Wyoming,
for annual particulate pollution.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Additional reporting by Dana
Feldman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Beech)