By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 26 Pension changes recently
endorsed by the Los Angeles city council don't go far enough for
former Mayor Richard Riordan, who aims to put more aggressive
fixes on the city's May 2013 ballot.
A referendum, if 250,000 signatures are collected by the end
of the year, will spice up the political campaign to replace the
city's Democratic mayor as public pensions have become a hot
political topic in California and across the nation.
The overhaul backed by the leaders of the second-largest
U.S. city includes raising the retirement age for new non-safety
workers to 65 from 55 and new formulas to reduce their pension
payments. New hires also face higher contributions to help with
unfunded pension liabilities.
The changes are estimated to save Los Angeles $4 billion
over 30 years, with savings of $30 million to $70 million over
the next five years.
Riordan, a former lawyer and businessman turned politician,
does not buy these estimates.
The assumed savings rely on shaky assumptions on future
investment returns at the city's pensions funds, said Alex
Rubalcava, an adviser to the former Republican mayor.
Rubalcava added that the council did not touch the pensions
of future police officers, firefighters and utility employees,
leaving Los Angeles open for whopping future pension costs.
"The city is in such financial peril that what the city
council has proposed is not enough," Rubalcava said.
By contrast, 82-year-old Riordan proposes increased personal
pension contributions by current city employees and not counting
their salary increases toward pensions until the city's three
pension funds are funded.
For future city employees, Riordan proposes that
401(k)-style accounts, similar to private-sector retirement
accounts, replace defined-benefit schemes.
Local unions are up in arms.
"It's not a pension plan," said Maria Elena Durazo, Los
Angeles County Federation of Labor AFL-CIO executive
secretary-treasurer. "It's an
anti-worker-having-secure-retirement plan."
FOLLOWING SAN DIEGO, SAN JOSE
Durazo has to set aside her outrage for a few more days as
California unions are busy campaigning against Proposition 32, a
measure on the state's November ballot that would bar using
money from union members' payroll-deducted dues for politics.
That money has helped labor cement its influence in the
legislature and gain pull in local politics, including in Los
Angeles, California's largest city.
"Right now we have to defeat Prop 32," Durazo said. "Right
now we have to keep our eyes on the prize."
Once that battle is over, Los Angeles' unions will begin to
combat Riordan, who has warned for two years that the
cash-strapped city risks bankruptcy due to rising retiree
expenses.
U.S. public employees have traditionally been paid less than
private-sector workers but were often compensated with pensions
and health benefits in retirement. Their costs are under growing
scrutiny as state and local governments contend with ongoing
budget troubles exposed during the recent recession.
Two landmark elections this year in California suggest
voters are open to tackling pension expenses.
Voters in San Diego and San Jose, the state's second- and
third-largest cities respectively, overwhelmingly backed
measures in June aimed at reining in pension spending, sending a
message to Governor Jerry Brown and fellow Democrats who control
the legislature. They followed with an agreement on some state
pension reforms.
The mayors of San Diego and San Jose pushed the pension
measures with a blunt message: without change, guaranteed
pension payments would consume more and more of each city's
budget, leaving less for services, which have been slashed in
recent years as revenue plunged.
Los Angeles voters can expect a similar message. "We paid
very close attention to what both San Diego and San Jose had
done," said Rubalcava. He said that Los Angeles' annual
contribution to its pension funds has swelled to $1.2 billion
from $220 million over the past decade.
A brutal struggle will take shape if Riordan's measure gets
on the May ballot, said Raphael Sonenshein of the Pat Brown
Institute at California State University, Los Angeles.
"It would be a furious campaign," he said. "It (Los Angeles)
is a very strong labor town but labor doesn't always win."