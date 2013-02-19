By Kevin Murphy
KANSAS CITY, Kan.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. Feb 19 Two Kansas brothers
who won $75,000 in the state lottery are under investigation for
allegedly using their winnings to buy methamphetamine and
marijuana and then accidentally blowing up a duplex while trying
to fill butane torches, police said on Tuesday.
The brothers, who were not named because no formal charges
have yet been filed, were apparently celebrating their winning
the Kansas lottery when the blast occurred, said Wichita Police
Lieutenant Doug Nolte.
One of the brothers was wearing a Kansas lottery T-shirt at
the time, Nolte said.
The explosion occurred Friday night while one of the
brothers was attempting to refill butane torches to light a
"bong" - a type of pipe used to smoke drugs, Nolte said. A
furnace pilot light may have ignited the butane vapors, he said.
"They were doing something illegal and were also handling a
fairly volatile chemical, and that's a recipe for disaster,"
Nolte said of the brothers, who are ages 27 and 25.
Nolte said the brothers could face drug and endangerment
charges, since young children were present in the house at the
time.
He said the older brother was taken to the hospital with
burns and released on Monday, while the younger brother was
arrested on suspicion of drug possession after the blast. He was
also later released, Nolte said, but the investigation
continues.
Two girls, ages 6 and 10, were in the duplex at the time of
the accident but were not hurt, he said.
The girls are daughters of the older brother's girlfriend
and their endangerment may figure into any charges, Nolte added.
